Life on Tap.

Home Beer Montreal’s hop project

Montreal’s hop project

The city celebrates its 375th anniversary this year with some new beers—made by local brewers with hops grown by Montreal residents.
Beer Travel
SHARE
, / 0

WEB_20170424_D64_Montreal_01Since 2014, the nonprofit organization Montréal Houblonnière has been on a grassroots mission to cover Montreal in hops. Walk through the city’s neighborhoods and you’ll find more than 10 varieties growing up walls and balconies, in alleys and on green roofs, at the botanical gardens and on university campuses. By distributing hop plants—houblon in French—to citizens, the group hopes to encourage new relationships between residents and the city’s brewers.

It all started when Mathieu Garceau-Tremblay, cofounder of Montréal Houblonnère and also the head brewer for Brasserie Harricana, was inspired by the city’s many urban farming projects and wondered how brewers could contribute. Growing barley would require too much space. Hops, however, are perfectly adapted to the environment: They grow vertically, can survive Montreal’s harsh winters, and also combat urban pollution and heat-island effects.

Montréal Houblonnière, which includes Garceau- Tremblay, horticulturist Maxime Dufrense, landscape architect Élise Gaudry and other passionate volunteers, has distributed more than 2,000 plants since 2015. It has also taken on educational efforts to teach the public about growing hops and about the crop’s various medicinal and culinary uses. The group’s online database has a catalogue of more than 300 registered growers, though Garceau-Tremblay believes there are many more: “We unite different spheres of the city: hop growers, beer geeks, brewers and citizens.”

Hop growers delivered their modest harvests this past fall to their local brewers, who are producing distinct neighborhood beers to celebrate Montreal’s 375th anniversary in 2017. The original plan was to develop a single recipe that each of the 11 participating breweries would make. “But one recipe isn’t good enough,” says Garceau-Tremblay, “It doesn’t show all the creativity that Montreal brewers have.”

For his celebration ale, Garceau-Tremblay is planning a wet-hopped pale ale. But with Quebec’s beer scene existing somewhere on a scale between that in the the U.S. and Europe, and with Belgium looming large at the moment— think saisons, sours and barrel-aging—the styles from other brewers could be wide-ranging. For consumers, a passport will act as a guide to keep track of tasting notes for each beer.

He hopes it will encourage people to explore new brewers, beer styles and neighborhoods in the city. The project’s success has inspired similar community hops ventures in places like Minneapolis, Belgium, France, England and Ireland.

After the celebrations, Montréal Houblonnière’s mission will transform, though to what it is not yet clear. One possibility is a breeding program with the goal of registering a new Montreal hop varietal that could lend the city’s beer a unique flavor in the future.

CELEBRATE MONTREAL’S 375TH

With a $75 million entertainment budget, Montreal has planned a year of celebrations that offers something for everyone. In addition to the major citywide events, a variety of festivities will tour throughout the summer to each of Montreal’s 19 unique boroughs.

The huge international Mondial de la Bière festival in June will include Brewing Week, which features master classes, gastronomic adventures and a cask competition. In August, the locally focused IBU beertasting festival showcases Quebec’s best brewers.

Music fans will enjoy the March world premiere of Opera de Montreal’s “Another Brick in the Wall,” based on Pink Floyd’s The Wall. Also, a special edition of the renowned Festival Internationale de Jazz de Montreal commences in June.

The world’s largest comedy festival, Just for Laughs, takes place in July. In September, the first North American Electro Parade of DJs will turn Montreal’s rues into a dance party.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

San Diego’s @moderntimesbeer is killing the can design game. Beer inside ain’t bad either: Centaur Gardens has an enticing French onion soup and orange pulp hop aroma, Drop Art pairs mango and orange zest with Sour Patch kid acidity, and Effective Dreams (a collaboration with @greatnotionpdx) is like cantaloupe and tangerine served atop sugar cookies.
How raspberry is this Berliner weisse from @saintarnoldbrewing? Raspberry AF. The scarlet berry's pulp and seeds rule the flavor; sips are like pinot noir until the finish of cracked wheat and lemon. Great raspberry flavor, restrained acidity, still clearly a wheat-forward Berliner; it's good AF.
Aren't those Ayinger caps so sweet? It's worth noticing all the small details of the brewery's new-to-the-US Bavarian Pils. Like Ayinger's other offerings, it's a technically excellent example of its style: Saltine cracker malts start the sip, followed by a lightly peppery, dried oregano herbal hop that fades into earthy-spicy bitterness with a dry, squeaky clean finish of cedar and parsley. German lager aficionados, go find this!
Going way, way back for this vertical of Christmas beers from @thebruery. Though nearly a decade old at this point, Partridge in a Pear Tree has held up surprisingly well. It still shows some age in the form of honeylike oxidation, but the rich blend of brown sugar, cocoa and a hint of toast are still present, while the swallow still reveals its subtle anise-like spiciness.
Twenty years after opening its doors, the beloved San Francisco-based @magnoliapub finally released its first canned beers in February. Both should become fridge staples: Kalifornia Kölsch is a flavorful, crisp example of the German style with an impressive emphasis on oyster cracker malts and just a hint of dried oregano, while Proving Ground IPA pairs a floral hop aroma with a flavor like lemon marmalade on toasted English muffins.
Few breweries are doing dessert stouts better than @abnormalbeerco and @jwakefieldbeer, and their collaborative “imperial milk porter” made with toasted Ghanaian cacao nibs, Brazilian coffee and hazelnuts is every bit the treat we hoped it would be. Each sip flicks on a different flavor—caramel sauce here; creamy peanut butter there—while coffee beans radiate notes of crumbled cocoa, blackberry and cracked pepper across the entire palate. Swallows are sweet and smooth, leaning heavily on chocolate syrup and graham crackers before a final crunch of hazelnut appears at the warm, glowing finish.
Our new BFF: @craftedmead's Bananas Foster Forever. With flavors of banana Runts, baked apple, green coffee beans and brown sugar merging before a rich vanilla finish, this honey wine captures the essence of the dessert well enough to earn some handmade friendship bracelets.
Hail to the chief! Much like the luxurious mane on this here tangerine, the sticky, pine tar bitterness of @backfortybeer’s homage to 45 can’t be tamed. Sips kick off with creamy white chocolate alongside Mandarin peel and flower stems; a bigly surge of cocoa powder and vanilla accentuates the creamy body. The 11% ABV is well-hidden, so be careful—finishing a couple cans by yourself could lead to some ill-advised late-night tweeting.

Advertisement