More breweries than ever are sharing their beer recipes with the world

That low rumble you heard last week was the sound of homebrewers nationwide taking a break from gazing lovingly at their gurgling carboys to cheer. The reason for their ovation? The American Homebrewers Association unveiled its inaugural 50-State Commercial Beer Clone Recipes Guide, a collection of recipes that enable homebrewers to perfectly replicate (or at least get pretty damn close to) popular beers from existing breweries across the nation.

“For homebrewers, brewing is a means of artistic expression, so they like to create their own recipes, but we also see a lot of attempts to recreate commercial beers,” says Steve Parr, the AHA’s assistant director. “Clone recipes have always been really popular. With this list, they can take these existing recipes and either copy them exactly, or maybe improve upon them by adding their own special twists.”

The AHA compiled the list, which features recipes scaled down to five- or 10-gallon batches, after reaching out to breweries nationwide. Highlights include classic, well-regarded brews like Russian River Pliny the Elder, Alaskan Smoked Porter, Three Floyds Alpha King, Bell’s Two Hearted, and even Moonlight Meadery’s award-winning melomel, Desire.

You might think that many breweries would be reticent to share the secrets of their most sought-after beers, but AHA web editor Duncan Bryant, who compiled the list, says most of the breweries he contacted were more than willing to make their recipes available. “Many of these brewers started as homebrewers, so I think they have a special place in their hearts for the guys who are still making beer at home,” he says.

Indeed they do; while some of the brewers on the AHA’s list are making their recipes available for the first time, others have been sharing them for years.