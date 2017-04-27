5 beery airport bar upgrades

Life on Tap.

Breweries and upscale pubs take off at airports large and small.
Beer Travel
O'Hare's Publican Tavern | Photo by Sandy Noto

Shipyard Pub, Manchester-Boston
Even small regional airports have upped the beer game. This new outpost in MHT pours Shipyard favorites like Blue Fin Stout and Monkey Fist IPA.

Publican Tavern, Chicago O’Hare
Open since July in Terminal 3, the offshoot of the popular Chicago restaurant takes the same careful approach to its beer program. Expect Trappist ales and Belgian saisons alongside local IPAs and goses.

O.H.S.O. Brewery, Phoenix Sky Harbor
The months-old location in Terminal 2 is the brewery’s first airport venture, and its beer and food menus mirror those at its freestanding spots.

Pork & Pickle, Anchorage and Montreal
Want to sip an Alaskan Hopothermia double IPA during your layover? Or perhaps a St. Bernardus Abt 12? You can while you snack on Dirty Chips with barbecue trimmings or warm Bavarian pretzels.

Land-Grant Brewing Co., John Glenn Columbus
Two-year-old Land-Grant opened its airport digs with housemade beers and a few guest brews along with a menu of sandwiches, salads and flatbreads.

Author
Kate Bernot is DRAFT’s beer editor. Reach her at kate.bernot[at]draftmag.com.

