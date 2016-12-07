New Belgium’s 2017 lineup adds new beers, retires some stalwarts

‘Tis the season. No, not for making a list for Santa, but for breweries to release their 2017 production calendars. That means we get a peek at which beers are coming and going next year; it’s already been announced that Avery will discontinue seven beers by year’s end and that Firestone Walker will bid adieu to bottles of Wookey Jack, Double Jack and Opal.

New Belgium today announced its moves for next year, and they portend four new year-round beers and well as the retirement of some recognizable brands including Snapshot wheat, Slow Ride session IPA, Shift pale lager and Blue Paddle Pilsner, the latter of which will morph into New Belgium Bohemian Pilsener. Ranger IPA and Rampant Imperial IPA will also be replaced by a new IPA and double IPA.

The four new year-round offerings will debut this month and include Dayblazer Easygoing Ale (a 4.8% golden ale that will be packaged in New Belgium’s first-ever 24-oz single cans, along with 12-ounce cans), Citradelic Exotic Lime Ale (a 5.3% golden ale brewed with Persian lime, coriander and black pepper, available in 12-ounce bottles), Tartastic Lemon Ginger Sour (a 4.8% kettle-soured beer with lemon and ginger, available in 12-ounce bottles and cans and on draft) and Voodoo Ranger 8 Hop Ale (a 5.5% pale ale brewed with eight different hops, available in 12-ounce bottles and cans and on draft).

Additionally, replacements are coming for Ranger IPA and Rampant Imperial IPA, which will be replaced by Voodoo Ranger IPA (a 7% IPA brewed with Mosaic and Amarillo hops, available in 12-ounce bottles and cans and on draft) and Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA (a 9% imperial IPA brewed withMosaic, Calypso, Bravo, and Delta hops, available in 12-ounce bottles and on draft). All new brands will debut by mid-January 2017.