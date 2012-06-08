Life on Tap.

Home Our Cellar Occupational hazard: exploding beer

Occupational hazard: exploding beer

Our Cellar
SHARE
/ 2

Collecting beer’s a pretty benign hobby, right? There’s little physical work, aside from the lift-glass-to-mouth stuff. No dexterity involved, unlike, say, model train assembly; no heavy lifting like that of classic car rebuilding; and none of the life-threatening risk inherent in heli-skiing. Chances are, beer cellaring won’t kill you.

But there is one hazard that plagues us. You never know when this danger is going to strike, and you never know how much damage it’ll cause. The threat: exploding beers.

As you might imagine, we get a lot of beer here at DRAFT’s editorial HQ—hundreds of bottles that the FedEx guy just drops onto the floor (OK, not drops; “sets.” We love our FedEx guy!) Still, the point is that all that beer gets jostled around, and sometimes, bottles explode. But usually, it’s the sleepers that tend to pop: We’ll bring a beer out that’s been sitting in a cabinet for a year and—POP!—there it goes.

We’ve had several pretty bad explosions. (Well, are there any GOOD beer explosions? Guess not.) Some are just messy: Last month, we had a bottle sitting on top of our office refrigerator (don’t ask why there are beers on top of our refrigerator) that felt it needed to spontaneously combust. Nobody was in the immediate vicinity, and the bottle broke in big chunks—but man, 12 ounces of beer never took so long to clean up. Others are downright scary: Two days ago, a bomber sitting on the desk of yours truly exploded in a shower of glass and IPA, the neck of the bottle narrowly missing my own neck and another thick shard flying past my right ear. The suddenly brown stack of papers on my desk has some choice words for that bottle.

The thing is, if you’re dealing with large volumes of beer—as many of you are in your own cellars—you’re inevitably going to get a popper. A bottle rocket. A pale ale gone pyrotechnic. A ballistic Belgian. It’s just life as a beer collector. Cellar rat problems.

Generally, bottles explode due to pressure caused by overcarbonation. If a beer’s bottled before fermentation is complete, or if a beer is bottle-conditioned, that means there’s fermentation happening in the bottle, and the resulting carbon dioxide can build up enough to break glass. Some infections can ferment beer, too, so a bacterial stowaway is usually an explosion suspect as well. We’ve read that if you suspect a beer to be overcarbonated, you can uncap it a bit, let some air out, then re-cap…but that just doesn’t seem right to do to a cellared beer.

But then again, we do do want to protect our collection. Exploding beers often hurt the beers around them, soaking labels or outright cracking other beers. Then, of course, there’s the very real damage they can cause to beer collectors. Should we all start wearing goggles when we enter the cellar?

We want to know: How do you avoid bottle-bomb damage? Do you arrange your cellar in a particular way to protect certain beers? Or do you just accept that it’s going to happen, and cross your fingers you and your precious collection escape unscathed? And if you have any photos of major beer explosions, send them to cellar@draftmag.com.

 

Related Articles

IN: Four sweet special releases

,
From our cellar: Arbor Brewing Framboozled 2012

Welcome to our cellar!

2 Comments

  • caline says:
    July 14, 2013 at 11:50 am

    my bottle was on my floor and suddenly it exploded why dose that happen i would like to know so next time it dose not happen

    Reply
  • marco says:
    August 28, 2017 at 1:25 am

    Just recently a home brewed bottle of Coconut rye stout broke in my collection. Luckily every beer has it’s own space and divider. The only bummer was it soaked into the box the was housing it and began to create mold in the box. the other beers around it were just fine. Needless to say, that box had to go and I lost an awesome beer. I try to keep two beers from every kind I make especially if I’m making the same beer, generations.

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

Anyone road tripping this long weekend? The next best thing is cozying up at home with a bottle of @denverbeerco's Anniversary VI, a barrel-aged sour ale with cherries that's a patchwork of 10 base beers (a kölsch, saison, red ales and more) aged on multiple types of vessels (bourbon barrels, tequila barrels, stainless, etc.) and blended to final harmony. Yep, travel around the beer world in just one glass.
This fascinating little number is a dry cider from @westerncider with the addition of 50 lbs of dried Las Lajas cascara (the shell of a coffee bean berry) courtesy of @blackcoffee.mt. The cascara adds not quite a coffee note, but more of an earthy-fruity wrinkle similar to the flavor of tropical and spicy rooibos tea. It's still on draft at the ciderhouse, but probably not for too much longer.
The great outdoors deserve a great beer ... we suggest Hops and Rec, an unfiltered DIPA hopped with Simcoe, Mosaic and the relatively new Cashmere, which imparts equal parts pine and tropical fruit. It's the hoppy handiwork of @offshootbeerco, the IPA-focused project from @thebruery.
Right on cue, it's @4handsbrewingco's On Cue. Pink Himilayan sea salt, cucumber and hibiscus infuse this gose with a tangy, vegetal flavor and a pretty pink hue to match; it's like a refreshing spa day for your tongue.
Pairing beer with cheese is a sure-fire hit. Learn how to nail it before your next party with the link in our bio! #sponsored
Put Mamaw's Mean Cobbler on the windowsill and we'd float over to it like a Looney Toons character; the variant of @hardywood's Peach Tripel is brewed with vanilla, cinnamon and lactose for a rich aroma your gam-gam's pastries would kill for. Cinnamon sticks slap the tongue with each sip before honey and almost-tart peach arrive, while swallows bring things to a doughy pie crust close. A dessert beer through and through, the beer's thick with sugar; we'd love to try it fermented with a little Brett for dryness and funk.
Big thanks to @schlaflybeer for providing the only two things you really need for a successful eclipse viewing: protective eyewear and a dense, bready Munich helles. Both equally important.
Had to stop in for a flight at the new @torchedhopbrewing. Definitely try out Blue's Clues (the pink one): It's a velvet-smooth

Advertisement