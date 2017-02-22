Life on Tap.

Home Beer Oskar Blues brews specialty lager for race

Oskar Blues brews specialty lager for race

Runner-friendly 5% ABV beer to debut at the race and benefit charity.
Beer Beer Runner
SHARE
, / 0

Oskar Blues is known for sponsoring beer-themed races, such as the Beer Relay at Burning Can and other beer festivals.

They’re adding another beery twist with the debut of a specialty 4-Mile Lager at the upcoming Oskar Blues 4-Miler; the beer is brewed and released just for this race.

The runner-friendly 5% ABV beer will benefit the Cindy Platt Boys and Girls Club of Brevard. Winners of the March 5th race will also take home beer steins.

With their entry, runners get a beverage from Oskar Blues, T-shirt, live music, pastries from Bracken Mountain Bakery,  awards from Mud Dabbers Potter.  Online registration can be found here.

Oskar Blues has become known for hosting running events featuring beer. In 2015, they created The Beer Relay with six hours (!) of trail running around a 5K trail loop overlooking waterfalls and the Rocky Mountains.

Tags: , , , , ,

 

Author
Tim Cigelske is DRAFT's Beer Runner. (Beer Run•ner [noun]: Someone equally devoted to fine beer appreciation and an active, healthy lifestyle. Ex. "John downed four microbrews at the triathlon finish line. He's a total beer runner.”) Follow Tim on Twitter @TheBeerRunner, and email him at beerrunner [at] draftmag.com.

Related Articles

,
A new kind of biker bar

,
Yuletide is here. Let’s drink like pagans.

Three’s company

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

Move over, Zooey Deschanel. We have a new manic pixie dream girl, and her name is … Manic Pixie Dream. @secondselfbeer brews this imperial stout with oatmeal and coffee, then ages it in @BLiSgourmet maple syrup bourbon barrels for a flavor that shifts mischievously between espresso grounds, cocoa-dusted pomegranate, vanilla and natural maple syrup before a spicy coffee-and-cola finish. This is but the first in a series, and more Manic Pixie Dreams are to come. Let’s hope they’re all as full of life—and as good at hiding their ABV—as this one.
Once considered the best beer in the world, can Westvleteren 12 still impress? We tasted a vertical of the rare Trappist ale to find out. See the results via the link in our profile.
We're hard at work on our next issue, at a food shoot with the talented @ed_rudolph and @suzirezler. Get ready for loads of delicious pairings and recipes in our annual Food issue.
It may still be winter, but that doesn't mean you're required to keep drinking stouts and porters. Farmers harvest oranges, grapefruit, limes and other citrus between October and May, making winter months the ideal time to pump some extra vitamin C into your glass. Read more via the link in our profile.
Swung through the small town of Philipsburg, MT today and couldn't resist a pint of @philipsburgbrew's properly sessionable English dark mild. The building that houses the original brewery and small taproom is dripping with charm—constructed in the 1880s and smack on the corner of downtown. A nice pit stop.
We skipped the latte this morning and went straight for @moderntimesbeer's Black House Nitro. Same difference, really; coffee beans, coconut and cocoa nibs give the beer a frappuccino flavor that shifts from Italian roast to dark chocolate, craisins and a hint of cigarette smoke. Cocoa powder and vanilla sweeten each marshmallow-soft swallow, with coffee grounds and toasted coconut lingering long after the can's empty.
Today in brewery/ice cream maker collaborations worthy of whipped cream and a cherry: @BraxtonBrewCo’s @graeters Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout. Though smooth and creamy as Yoohoo, the beer’s not sweet; it actually smells more like Italian roast coffee than any of the flavors in the name, with roasted pecans, sourdough bread and earthy raspberry seeds bringing up the rear. Lactose and dark chocolate lead the sip but beat a quick exit at the dry, bitter, slightly ashy finish, while tangy raspberry is an afterthought than attaches to both the chocolate and coffee notes. If you’re looking for a beer that tastes like ice cream, you might be disappointed, but if you’re looking for a damn good milk stout, you won’t be.
Each of the fruit additions in @dogfishhead's Flesh & Blood IPA is loud and clear: invigorating orange zest, sunny lemon pulp, earthy blood orange ... blood. They all arrive at once on the tongue, delivering a compact array of citrus before soft baked bread rises right at the swallow and tangy blood orange grips the tongue. We especially dig how the beer avoids relying too heavily on its fruit additions, which means it never gets too sweet, too tart, or too far from being an IPA.

Advertisement