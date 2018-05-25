Our 6 best grilling recipes, all made with beer

With a long Memorial Day weekend upon us, chances are you’re firing up the grill, and probably cracking open a few beers while you’re at it. Combine the two with our favorite grilling recipes, all made with beer:

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp with Smoky Barbecue Sauce: Smoky rauchbier and chipotle peppers lend heat to an easy barbecue sauce that’s great on just about anything grillable, but is especially addictive on skewers of bacon and shrimp.

Lambic-Lacquered Chicken: Fruity lambic reduced down to a syrup adds tang to an Asian-inspired barbecue sauce you’ll want to slather on everything. If drumsticks aren’t your thing, use breasts or thighs—or steaks or pork chops.

Bohemia-Marinated Skirt Steak Tacos: Chef Rick Bayless reinvents Mexican cuisine at his Chicago eateries Topolobampo and Frontera Grill; here, he gives steak tacos a facelift with a Bohemia marinade.

Grilled Tomatoes with Hefeweizen Aioli: This versatile aioli is amazing on asparagus, green beans, chicken, fried fish and sandwiches; make it up to three days in advance.

Grilled Amber-Marinated Potatoes: A sprinkle of bacon is just the beginning. These spuds glean their flavor from a beer bath that works equally well as a chicken marinade.

Grilled New York Strip Steaks with Dubbel Butter: Compound butters sound tricky, but they’re actually an easy way to boost flavor and impress guests. Melt them over steaks, lamb, baked potatoes or sautéed vegetables, or spread on a baguette.

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave