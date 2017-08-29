Our favorite @draftmag food-and-beer Instagram shots

Bottle Logic Brewing Leche Borracho
Follow them at @bottlelogicbrewing
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery SeaQuench Ale
Follow them at @dogfishhead
Surf Brewery Beet Red IPA
Follow them at @surfbrewery
Old Town Brewing Mushroom Ale
Follow them at @oldtownbrewingco
Goose Island Beer Co. Halia
Follow them at @gooseisland
Societe Brewing Co. The Butcher
Follow them at @societebrewing
Brew Bus Brewing Hazelnut Spread
Follow them at @thebrewbus
RaR Brewing Strawberry 10 Layers
Follow them at @rarbrew
Renegade Brewing Co. Depravity
Follow them at @renegadebrewing
Upland Brewing Co. Dragonfruit
Follow them at @uplandbrewco
Wicked Weed Brewing Aicha
Follow them at @wickedweedbrewing
From black limes to beets, breweries are using food ingredients to create a bounty of new beers. Here are some of DRAFT’s favorite food-styled Instagram posts from the past year. Like what you see? Follow us @draftmag.
