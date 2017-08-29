Our favorite @draftmag food-and-beer Instagram shots

Life on Tap.

Yes, consider this gallery a humblebrag.
From black limes to beets, breweries are using food ingredients to create a bounty of new beers. Here are some of DRAFT’s favorite food-styled Instagram posts from the past year. Like what you see? Follow us @draftmag.

Anyone road tripping this long weekend? The next best thing is cozying up at home with a bottle of @denverbeerco's Anniversary VI, a barrel-aged sour ale with cherries that's a patchwork of 10 base beers (a kölsch, saison, red ales and more) aged on multiple types of vessels (bourbon barrels, tequila barrels, stainless, etc.) and blended to final harmony. Yep, travel around the beer world in just one glass.
This fascinating little number is a dry cider from @westerncider with the addition of 50 lbs of dried Las Lajas cascara (the shell of a coffee bean berry) courtesy of @blackcoffee.mt. The cascara adds not quite a coffee note, but more of an earthy-fruity wrinkle similar to the flavor of tropical and spicy rooibos tea. It's still on draft at the ciderhouse, but probably not for too much longer.
The great outdoors deserve a great beer ... we suggest Hops and Rec, an unfiltered DIPA hopped with Simcoe, Mosaic and the relatively new Cashmere, which imparts equal parts pine and tropical fruit. It's the hoppy handiwork of @offshootbeerco, the IPA-focused project from @thebruery.
Right on cue, it's @4handsbrewingco's On Cue. Pink Himilayan sea salt, cucumber and hibiscus infuse this gose with a tangy, vegetal flavor and a pretty pink hue to match; it's like a refreshing spa day for your tongue.
Put Mamaw's Mean Cobbler on the windowsill and we'd float over to it like a Looney Toons character; the variant of @hardywood's Peach Tripel is brewed with vanilla, cinnamon and lactose for a rich aroma your gam-gam's pastries would kill for. Cinnamon sticks slap the tongue with each sip before honey and almost-tart peach arrive, while swallows bring things to a doughy pie crust close. A dessert beer through and through, the beer's thick with sugar; we'd love to try it fermented with a little Brett for dryness and funk.
Big thanks to @schlaflybeer for providing the only two things you really need for a successful eclipse viewing: protective eyewear and a dense, bready Munich helles. Both equally important.
