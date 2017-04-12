Life on Tap.

Home Beer Pairing French desserts and beer

Pairing French desserts and beer

Crème brûlée and an oatmeal stout, anyone?
Beer Food Pairs
SHARE
/ 0

WEB_20170412_D64_Pairs_Jill McNamaraCroissant & Strong Bitter
A strong bitter’s toasted bread and nutty tones add notable complexity to a croissant’s buttery, doughy goodness; plus, the beer’s unyielding bitterness sweeps the tongue clean.

Crème Brûlée & Oatmeal Stout
Custard and caramelized sugar taste best topped with berries and paired with a silky oatmeal stout. The beer’s coffee and chocolate add layers of richness to all of the sugar, while the bite’s burnt marshmallow tones and the beer’s roast punctuate the finish.

Lemon Custard Tart & Saison
This tart’s sugary marshmallow and bright lemon filling finds kindred flavors in a classic saison’s sweet malts and lemony snap. The beer’s rustic accents—a touch of barnyard funk, a dash of white pepper—make the pairing even more elegant.

Strawberry Macaron & Lambic
A bite-sized burst of fruity strawberry lends a sweet lift to the – tartness and funk of a classic Belgian lambic.

Chocolate Éclair & Coffee Porter
This decadent pastry, topped with chocolate icing and filled with chocolate custard, requires a beer that both embraces and tempers all of the chocolate flavor. A coffee porter does just that: Bold espresso melds with the chocolate for a delectable mocha taste, while sturdy roast steadies the sweetness and tidies up the palate.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

How does @bolerosnort follow up on last year’s OVB, an IPA made to taste like orange creamsicles that we named one of our 25 Beers of the Year? With SVB, a strawberry cream pop IPA. Brewed with strawberry puree, lactose and vanilla beans, the milkshakey brew smells like strawberry sauce on angel food cake, while hops contribute notes of lemon zest, dandelion, dried grass and sunflower seeds. Those thistle-like, grassy hops are somewhat at odds with the tangy strawberry on the tongue, but an oomph of vanilla at the swallow goes a long way toward bringing things to a strawberry cream pie conclusion.
Springtime means blooming orange blossoms, which means the appearance of @buffalobillsbrewery’s Orange Blossom Cream Ale. The eponymous flower combines with vanilla beans and orange zest in the aroma for an impression like froyo creamsicles; sips add Hawaiian honey rolls and flower-stem bitterness before the crisp, springy finish.
Mr. Sandman, bring me a dream, and make it Mr. Sandman, the uncaffeinated base beer for @rivernorthbrew’s coffee-infused Nightmare Fuel. Give the version that hasn’t touched barrels a quiet but commanding flavor of sweet peanuts, lactose, bittersweet chocolate and star anise, then make the version aged in a single whiskey cask sing with notes of oaky cabernet before a smoked pork, fennel, cherry, wet tobacco and toffee finish. Oh, and make both bottles—12.9% and 13.2% ABV, respectively—drink like beers half their alcohol content so they can send us right off to dreamland without your help.
Sunday night dessert, courtesy of @pipeworksbrewing Pistachio Abduction. Sweet coconut, marshmallow and gingery root beer in the nose indicate a confectionary sip, but flavors of liquid Twix, Hershey's syrup and nougat ease into enough of a dark cocoa and espresso finish to counter the candy bar effect. Still, we'd share this with friends, definitely at the end of a meal.
Made with just a single malt and single hop type (hence the acronym), SMaSH beers keep the recipe uncomplicated and let each ingredient shine. Read about these six via the link in our profile.
Better than coconut water: @evilczechbrewery Luscious Mounds. Green coffee and cocoa beans meet coconut shavings and sweet milk when the oatmeal stout first hits the palate; a flash of dark chocolate at the swallow brings everything together for a flavor like, well, Mounds bars. *Luscious* Mounds bars.
Ok, so you probably have favorite hops, right? But what about barley varieties? Red Deer, Alberta's @troubledmonkbrewery released the same Golden Gaetz blonde ale with three different base barley malts, and the differences between the final beers are super cool. Read more about the experiment via the link in our profile.
Break out that blacklight you use for scorpion-hunting if you ever taste @adroittheory’s Invisible Art—the label reveals a hidden message under ultraviolet light. Not so clandestine: the barrel-forward aroma of oak sawdust and spicy cola with chicory and caramel at the edges, or the flavors of plum skin, tree bark and a little ground anise that lead the palate to a warm, tangy finish blending molasses, espresso grounds and dark chocolate truffles.

Advertisement