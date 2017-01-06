Life on Tap.

Home Beer Pick this up: Peekskill Brewery Amazeballs

Pick this up: Peekskill Brewery Amazeballs

A drinkable and vibrant pale ale that lives up to its superlative name.
Beer
SHARE
/ 0

Peekskill Brewery Amazeballs canTake it from the Great Lakes, the Grand Canyon or Brilliant, Ohio—dropping superlatives into your name is a risky move, creating an expectation of excellence that’s tough to live up to.

But we can’t disagree with Peekskill dubbing this beer Amazeballs (which, as we all know, is a real word that was added to the Oxford Dictionary in 2014, so say it all you want).

Returning to shelves this month, the 4.7% American pale ale is bittered and flavored with just a single hop type: Galaxy, a very in-vogue variety hailing from Australia and known for imparting vivid tropical fruit flavors. Quiet, spicy cracked pepper and epazote mingle in the nose with menthol and herbs—the hop character is resinous and oily, like rubbing together fresh cones—supported by sweet baked bread.

Nutty, toasty malts lead the flavor into hoppy swirls of lavender, rose, peach blossom and peppermint tea; a flash of passion fruit at the swallow is wiped away by clean, floral bitterness. Get yourself to Peekskill, New York, (about 30 miles north of Manhattan), and try some. It’s, as the name suggests, amazeballs.

The specs
MSRP: $16 per four-pack
Glassware: pint glass
Pair it with: Sage derby cheese, chicken enchiladas, herb panna cotta

Tags: , , ,

 

Related Articles

,
Mikkeller launches run clubs

Ask a beertender

,
The best beers we tasted this week

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

Very few beers made with a single malt and single hop variety (AKA SMaSH beers) have the complexity and balance of @lonepint's Yellow Rose. The IPA's bittered, flavored and massively dry-hopped with whole-cone Mosaic hops; doughy pilsner malt forms a just-strong-enough base to support copious amounts of juicy tangerine, peach, grapefruit and melon meringue.
Here at Draft, we often feel the need for mead. In the glass is @superstitionmeadery Ragnarok (a sweet melomel (that's fruit mead) made with with mangos for a flavor like mango marshmallows.
What’s the only proper thing to do with a draft-only beer that wins gold in the Field Beer category at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival? You put that beer into bottles, son. @mauibrewingco’s Imperial Coconut Porter is made with nearly twice the toasted coconut as its lower-ABV little brother but goes down just as easily, with sugary chocolate, burnt toast and medium-roast coffee supporting a loud-and-clear coconut flavor that leans dry and toasted in the front of the sip and shifts toward the sweeter, more confectionery creme pie aspects at the swallow.
We’re of the opinion that real maple syrup (meaning the natural, kinda runny stuff) is one of the greatest substances known to mankind; @lawsonsfinest uses two gallons per barrel of the stuff to make its beloved Fayston Maple Imperial Stout, which was released in Vermont last week. This rum barrel-aged version adds flavors of baked apple skin, vanilla beans and funky cane sugar to the maple-rich base before smooth dark chocolate and smoked raisins dry out the swallow.
One resolution we'll have no problem finishing: @unibroue's La Resolution. Each sip of the spiced Belgian dark ale sparkles with gingerbread, licorice, caramel and plums. Here's hoping they're all this tasty in 2017. #happynewyear
Not all gluten-free beers are created equal: @glutenbergbeer's are made entirely from gluten-free ingredients, and most importantly, they actually taste like their barley-derived brothers! We're especially fond of the pale ale, but there's a whole lineup to choose from. #beerliveshere
Here’s one beer/food pairing that’s a no-brainer: @creaturecomfortsbeer’s Koko Buni (a porter brewed with lactose, toasted coconut, cocoa nibs, coffee and vanilla) and the Koko Buni bar from @condorchocolates, made with the same Ecuadorian cacao nibs and Ethiopian @1000facescoffee beans used in the beer. #synergy
We love pulling beers from the cellar and comparing them with fresh-brewed versions. Today's side-by-side: @wickedweedbrewing Dark Arts 2014 and 2016. The older vintage (aged in bourbon barrels) has developed a sharp sour cherry flavor but hides its 15% ABV incredibly well; the newer rum-aged batch is packed with rich, sweet milk chocolate, brown sugar, graham crackers and orange peel, with Brettanomyces contributing a soft pineapple character that merges into the fruity rum. The sweet spot, we'd say, is somewhere between these two.

Advertisement