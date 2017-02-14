We’re obsessed: The Pretentious Beer Glass Co. glasses

Ditch your cheap pint-night glasses and resolve to drink better this year: This handsome set of handmade vessels from The Pretentious Beer Glass Company is about more than just novelty design. The Malty Beer Glass has “waists,” so your nitro pour will form three separate heads; the Hoppy Beer Glass has a tulip shape to maximize aroma and engraved dashes for your fingers and thumb; and the Dual Beer Glass allows you to make your own versions of a black and tan (or, say, framboise and chocolate stout) with beers of varying viscosities. Prices vary, pretentiousglass.com