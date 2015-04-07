Life on Tap.

Home Beer Pubs we love: Laundromat bars

Pubs we love: Laundromat bars

Four ultimate suds spots.
Beer Travel
SHARE
, / 2

shutterstock_107822237

These beer-lovers’ laundromats give suds a double meaning.

Asheville, N.C. // THE BAR OF SOAP
THE DETAILS: This laidback laundro-bar once offered just six beers. But before long, owner Sean McNeal embraced canned craft, developing an ever-changing roster of over 100 aluminum-clad brews—a selection so respectable, customers who initially came in to do laundry now swing by just to see what’s new behind the bar. SUDS SELECTION: Patrons are currently sweet on sours like Anderson Valley’s sessionable Blood Orange Gose, a tart wheat ale with a sunny citrus aroma and a hint of brine. CHORE NO MORE: In case all those crafty cans aren’t enough enticement to throw in a load or two, the shop also houses a wall of super-affordable used books for sale, along with cozy chairs in which to peruse them. 333 Merrimon Ave., 828.255.7710

College Station, Texas // HARVEY WASHBANGER’S
THE DETAILS: Determined to make it no mere novelty act, GM (and Texas beer enthusiast) Michael Lair began revamping his parents’ café/washeteria in 2012. He modernized the food, launched an interior remodel, and introduced a craft beer program full of regional treats that’ll make you long for extra time on your dry cycle. SUDS SELECTION: Eight handles pour rotating (and often rare) Texas brews; special events, such as a tap takeover by Austin’s Circle Brewing, occur every other Thursday. CHORE NO MORE: A menu of Tex-Mex bar fare like
chorizo burgers and avocado queso means you get out of washing dinner dishes, too. 1802 Texas Ave. S., washbangers.com

Portland, Ore. // SPIN LAUNDRY LOUNGE
THE DETAILS: From super-energy-efficient machines to complimentary chemical-free detergents to hyper-local food and drink, it’s all about eco-friendliness with a dose of style at this Portland newcomer, which took root in the mind of owner Morgan Gary as she completed an MBA in sustainable business. SUDS SELECTION: With an eye to the environment, Spin offers local-leaning drafts and cans; look for the latest release from StormBreaker Brewing just down the street. CHORE NO MORE: A late-night (10 p.m. to midnight) happy hour menu of food and drink specials accomplishes the unlikely: transforming everyone’s least favorite task into an enjoyable date activity. 750 N. Fremont St., spinlaundrylounge.com

San Francisco // BRAINWASH
THE DETAILS: Established in 1989, this SoMa spot may be the grande dame of the country’s laundro-bar scene, but it’s no dinosaur. Expect a young crowd, stylish staff and an industrial-chic ambience—not to mention scads of machines and a crafty beer list to boot. SUDS SELECTION: Embrace the quirk factor and sip on the refreshing Hell or High Watermelon Wheat, a long-time local favorite from San Fran’s own 21st Amendment. CHORE NO MORE: A packed agenda of evening performances by stand-up comics and bands will keep your mind occupied till your delicates are done. 1122 Folsom St., brainwash.com

Tags: ,

 

Related Articles

,
From our cellar: 2013 Sun King Bourbon Barrel Johan

,
No sitting still for Angry Chair Brewing

Raising The Bar: Iowa’s New High-ABV Beers

2 Comments

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

Made with just a single malt and single hop type (hence the acronym), SMaSH beers keep the recipe uncomplicated and let each ingredient shine. Read about these six via the link in our profile.
Better than coconut water: @evilczechbrewery Luscious Mounds. Green coffee and cocoa beans meet coconut shavings and sweet milk when the oatmeal stout first hits the palate; a flash of dark chocolate at the swallow brings everything together for a flavor like, well, Mounds bars. *Luscious* Mounds bars.
Ok, so you probably have favorite hops, right? But what about barley varieties? Red Deer, Alberta's @troubledmonkbrewery released the same Golden Gaetz blonde ale with three different base barley malts, and the differences between the final beers are super cool. Read more about the experiment via the link in our profile.
Break out that blacklight you use for scorpion-hunting if you ever taste @adroittheory’s Invisible Art—the label reveals a hidden message under ultraviolet light. Not so clandestine: the barrel-forward aroma of oak sawdust and spicy cola with chicory and caramel at the edges, or the flavors of plum skin, tree bark and a little ground anise that lead the palate to a warm, tangy finish blending molasses, espresso grounds and dark chocolate truffles.
Inspired by the fruit cart vendors of Los Angeles, @goldenroadbrew’s Tart Mango Cart has an aroma stuffed with clove and vanilla, while muddled mango pulp and a splash of white vinegar play supporting roles—it almost smells like a sour, mango-spiked hefeweizen. The fruit is much more prominent on the tongue, its juice lovely in conjunction with the soft vanilla wafer character of the wheat. The sip isn’t nearly as tart as the nose would suggest, though; a gentle flick of acidity right at the swallow is all you get before a smooth cream soda finish.
This how you start your day in Asheville: @vortexdoughnuts' Rotating Tap donut features icing made with local beer. This peanut- and pretzel-topped masterpiece incorporates @catawbabeer's Irish stout.
Always cool to see breweries feature pieces from local artists, like this sign @wedgebrewing that was made by Sid from Toy Story.
Spring has sprung in Calgary ... at least beer-wise. @cold_garden is one of a whole crop of new YYC breweries that have popped up in the last couple years following some legislative changes that make it easier for Alberta craft beer to bloom. Cold Garden has a funky, cozy taproom with beers as eclectic as the tap handles—a spot where it's easy to hang for a whole evening.

Advertisement