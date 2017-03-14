Life on Tap.

Home Beer Several states make long-awaited updates to their beer laws

Several states make long-awaited updates to their beer laws

New beer legislation could make it easier for brewers to make and sell their beers—and easier for you to drink it.
Beer News
SHARE
, / 0

WEB_20170308_StateLaws

As we discussed last week, wacky beer-related laws abound in the states across this great union of ours. But just as the arc of the moral universe bends ever closer toward justice, it also bends toward commonsense beer legislation. Lawmakers in several states have recently proposed or passed bills that could make it easier for brewers to make and sell their beers—and easier for you to drink it. This is government in action, folks.

First, we’ve got Georgia on the mind because a bill that would allow beer and liquor manufacturers to sell directly to consumers passed the state house on Monday. If approved by the state senate (which is likely) and signed by Gov. Nathan Deal, the law’s passage would end a years-long battle between Peach State brewers and the wholesalers who currently hold exclusive rights to purchase beer from the people who make it. It would also enable brewers to end clumsy workarounds involving sales of souvenir glassware (which could then be filled with beer from a brewery’s taproom) or charging varying prices for brewery tours that conclude with “souvenir” pints or take-home six-packs or cases of beer. Georgia is currently one of just two states in the entire country that doesn’t allow direct, on-site sales to brewery customers. The other is Mississippi.

Speaking of Mississippi: House Bill 1322, which will permit breweries making fewer than 60,000 barrels of beer a year to sell bottles or cans directly to customers who visit the brewery, is headed to Gov. Phil Bryant to be signed or vetoed. The bill would enable brewers to sell up to two cases of beer per day to any one person, but would cap the total amount allowed for on-site sales each year at either 1,500 barrels or 10 percent of the total amount of beer produced at the brewery—whichever is lesser. Baby steps.

And Minnesota is no longer blue—on Sundays, at least. New legislation signed by Governor Mark Dayton last week ended a 159-year-old blue law banning Sunday sales in liquor stores. Starting July 2, liquor stores will be able to open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Lord’s day, which means no more Sunday morning beer runs to Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, in Maryland, a new brewery proposed by the makers of Guinness has inspired several versions of a bill that could increase the amount of beer breweries are allowed to sell out of their taprooms. Currently, brewers can only sell 500 barrels of beer per year over the counter. Beer and liquor giant Diageo has asked lawmakers to bump that limit up to 5,000 barrels to accommodate the 250,000 visitors the company expects to visit its new Guinness brewing facility in Relay after its proposed fall 2017 opening. The Brewers Association of Maryland has jumped on board, supporting a separate bill that would allow all brewers in the Old Line State to sell up to 4,000 barrels through their taprooms, but would require them to close at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and at midnight Friday and Saturday. That version of the bill will have a public hearing on Thursday.

And then, of course, there’s Utah. Legislators in the state that caps draft beer at 4% ABV just passed a bill that would lower the legal blood alcohol content for drivers from 0.8% to 0.5%. The bill is now headed for the desk of Governor Gary Herbert, who has said he plans to sign it. Once approved, the law would make Utah’s DUI threshold the lowest in the nation.

Tags: , , , , ,

 

Author
Zach Fowle is DRAFT's beer editor. Reach him at zach@draftmag.com.

Related Articles

GABF 2012 winners announced

,
The latest culinary ingredient in your beer: beets

,
Brewery to watch: Fonta Flora

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

We’ve now rotated through ¾ of @melvinbeer’s Rotating Imperial IPA series. Citradamus (our favorite of the three here) is packed with bready malts and a garlic-and-chive hop character that makes it taste like a bloomin' onion; Drunken Master delivers compact kicks of overripe orange, weed and tangerine; and Asterisk drizzles passionfruit juice atop grass clippings and onion skin. The only can missing is Lambda Lambda Lambda, a 13% triple IPA, but we might have to search for it—the beers in the RIIPA series rotate so that no two are available within the same state at the same time.
Dinosaur World: a scary place for Lego guys; a tasty beer for us. @moderntimesbeer’s hazy double IPA lands with sweet bursts of Orange Julius, grapefruit and a hint of pineapple; its fruit focus and cloud-soft bitterness encourage saurian-sized sips that conclude with warm wheat and mango pulp.
When in Seattle, you can essentially read up on the entire history of beer courtesy of the walls at @pikebrewing. Oh, and it's a great refuge from a day spent browsing Pike Place Market. Watch for some changes from these guys this summer ...
Intriguing hop combinations abound in Seattle. Exhibit A: @cloudburstbrew's Broken Specter pale ale with lime-rind Motueka and cedar-spicy experiment hop 438. Easy to drink but with enough of a twist to keep you thinking.
This is where the barrel magic happens at @fremontbrewing. Look out for the brewery's Black Heron project, a series of mixed-culture and oak-aged beers debuting soon with a oak-fermented golden ale with viognier grapes.
When we talk about a lager renaissance, this is what we're talking about! @reubensbrews Pils does it right with German malts, Czech hops and a perfectly round mouthfeel. Look for it in cans in June—or in the taproom right now.
The labels on @temescalbeer’s cans hit us right in the early-90s sweet spot, but the beers inside are all that and a bag of chips. Mondo Pils mingles dried grass, cracked black pepper, sourdough and orange zest before a cleansing saltine cracker swallow, while New Feeling tastes like a cool bag of pelletized hops inside a smoothie shop: wheat grass, mango and melon plus pine supported by sweet pastry dough.
Comic book collectors, we've found your dream beer: @idlevinebrewco The Wanderer. Not only will each monthly release of this imperial black IPA continue the story depicted on the label, but each batch will also contain different additives to augment the velvet-soft base beer's flavors of smoky pine tar, cacao and tangerine zest.

Advertisement