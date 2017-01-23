Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. recalls eight of its bottled beers

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., the now-bicoastal brewery giant responsible for fridge staples like Pale Ale, Torpedo IPA, Bigfoot barleywine and others, announced Sunday a voluntary recall for eight bottled beers packaged at its facility in Mills River, North Carolina.

The recall comes after quality inspections at the Mills River facility found a flaw in some bottles that could cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle, Sierra Nevada said in a release.

The flaw affects twelve-ounce bottles of eight of the brewery’s most popular beers: Pale Ale, Sidecar Orange Pale Ale, Tropical Torpedo, Nooner, Hop Hunter, Otra Vez, Torpedo Extra IPA and Beer Camp Golden IPA. Cans and kegs of these beers are safe, as are all of the brewery’s other ales and lagers.

The flaw affects roughly one in 10,000 bottles of the affected beers packaged between December 5 and January 13, chief supply chain officer Mike Bennett said in the release. The brewery hasn’t received any reports of injuries from customers, but still doesn’t know the root cause of the issue.

Fear not, West-coasters—the recall only applies to beers shipped to the Midwest, South and East Coast. Here’s a list of all the states to which the affected bottles might have traveled: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia. If you live in one of these states and purchased the affected bottles recently, check your packaging on the shoulder of the bottles for a letter code “M,” which indicates the beer was packaged at Mills River. Bottles with the letter code “C” are safe.

Sierra Nevada has stopped distributing the affected beers and is working with distributor and retail partners to remove it from shelves. The brewery recommended that customers who bought the affected bottles dump and dispose of them, and said it would reimburse customers for the cost of the bottles. Head here if you’re one of the unlucky few.