Spring fever

Winter often means being cooped up on the treadmill for your workouts. Spring means you can start signing up for races. The best part of warmer weather? Hanging out at the finish line beer tent. Do you have others to add to the list? Leave a link in the comments section.

The Sasquatch Scramble

When: April 22

Race notes: The 5K, 10K and half marathon participants of this trail run receive a Sasquatch Scramble tech tee, post-race beer from Standard Deviant Brewing.

Sign up here

The Little Kings Mile

May 4

Race notes: The one-mile kickoff is part of a beer race trilogy that also includes Bockfest 5K and the Hudy Brewery Run. The series celebrates Cincinnati’s brewing history and benefiting the Over-the-Rhine Brewery District. The course goes around the stadium along Cincinnati’s riverfront and ends with an after party at the Moerlein Lager House.

Sign up here

Salomon Trail Running Festival

May 26-27

Race notes: Shipyard Brewing sponsors the post-race BBQ and offers two free cans of beer for trail runners. Race distances go from 5K all the way to 50 miles, and beer is definitely part of the celebration.

Sign up here

Sly Fox Brewery Fox Trot 5K

May 19

Race notes: Race starts and ends at the Sly Fox Brewery (with each runner getting a glass of the brewery’s 2015 GABF silver medal winner Grisette), plus live music, food truck and beer pairings, and lawn games at the finish.

Sign up here

Bridge to Brews 8k/10k

April 15

Race notes The race starts and finishes at one of Portland’s original breweries, the Widmer Brothers Brewing Company, and takes runners over one of the area’s most picturesque bridges, the Fremont Bridge. Everyone gathers after the event for music, food and beer.

Sign up here

Week 12 #BeerFit CHALLENGE

Run a spring race and post on Instagram and Twitter at the beer tent with hashtag #BeerFit