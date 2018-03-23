Life on Tap.

Spring fever

Beer Runner
Winter often means being cooped up on the treadmill for your workouts. Spring means you can start signing up for races. The best part of warmer weather? Hanging out at the finish line beer tent. Do you have others to add to the list? Leave a link in the comments section.

The Sasquatch Scramble
When: April 22
Race notes: The 5K, 10K and half marathon participants of this trail run receive a Sasquatch Scramble tech tee, post-race beer from Standard Deviant Brewing.
The Little Kings Mile
May 4
Race notes: The one-mile kickoff is part of a beer race trilogy that also includes Bockfest 5K and the Hudy Brewery Run. The series celebrates Cincinnati’s brewing history and benefiting the Over-the-Rhine Brewery District. The course goes around the stadium along Cincinnati’s riverfront and ends with an after party at the Moerlein Lager House.
Salomon Trail Running Festival
May 26-27
Race notes: Shipyard Brewing sponsors the post-race BBQ and offers two free cans of beer for trail runners. Race distances go from 5K all the way to 50 miles, and beer is definitely part of the celebration.
Sly Fox Brewery Fox Trot 5K
May 19
Race notes: Race starts and ends at the Sly Fox Brewery (with each runner getting a glass of the brewery’s 2015 GABF silver medal winner Grisette), plus live music, food truck and beer pairings, and lawn games at the finish.
Bridge to Brews 8k/10k
April 15
Race notes The race starts and finishes at one of Portland’s original breweries, the Widmer Brothers Brewing Company, and takes runners over one of the area’s most picturesque bridges, the Fremont Bridge. Everyone gathers after the event for music, food and beer.
Week 12 #BeerFit CHALLENGE

Run a spring race and post on Instagram and Twitter at the beer tent with hashtag #BeerFit

 

Author
I write about beer and running for @DRAFTMag. I ran and drank beer every day for 3 years.

