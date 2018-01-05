This time of year, you’ll hear people talking about their New Year’s Resolutions.

Most will fail.

But there’s a way to improve your odds: Balance fitness and fun.

There’s two main issues with resolutions that cause them to last as your hangover.

The first is they tend to be overly ambitious. If you fell into a bad habit, it developed over time. It’s not likely to change overnight simply because a date changed on the calendar.

The better approach is to know that you’re going to have setbacks and account for them before they happen. Then get back on track. Life is a marathon, not a 5K.

The second major flaw is the goals don’t come with a plan, or come with a plan that’s too rigid. You rarely get to a finish line unscathed without a quality training plan. You’ll end up lost if you don’t have a roadmap.

But you also have to allow yourself downtime if you have an injury, illness or beer pong tournament. It’s how you react that makes the difference between achieving your goal or not.

There’s a reason why serious drinkers call New Year’s Eve amateur hour and gym rats get annoyed by the temporary spike in cardio equipment usage after January 1st. Don’t get fixated on a night of partying or a goal without a plan. It’s about a complete and balanced lifestyle.

So if you’re tired of the disappointment, take the #BeerFit challenge.

In this blog, each week you’ll get a challenge and a reward.

Week 1:

First, sign up for a race, a fitness class or a gym membership. It could be a 5K or pilates, a marathon or cardio kickboxing. Make it something manageable and fun. Pick something that you enjoy doing.

Second, visit a craft beer store and buy a style of beer that you’ve never had before or that you don’t normally try. Ask in store for recommendations if you’re not sure where to start.

Finally, post your exercise and beer on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #BeerFit.

Happy new beer!