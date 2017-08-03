The art of the condiment

Bull City Burger & Brewery Beer and Bacon BBQ Sauce
The three most important words in the English language begin with B: beer, bacon and barbecue. This smoky, meaty, zesty sauce combines all three, giving us a new reason to fire up the grill. Try it: Slathered on ribs, steak, chicken and shrimp. bullcityburgerandbrewery.com
Best Boy Bourbon Barrel-Aged Mustard
This mustard packs a flavorful punch. We love the subtle bourbon undertone that mellows the grainy, spicy combo of brown and yellow mustard seeds and red chiles. Plus, all profits go to charity. Try it: Spread on brats, burgers and grilled ham and cheese. bestboyandco.com
Jem Cashew Cardamom Almond Butter
Floral, buttery, jammy—this spread is all those things and, probably, more. The spice is subtle, the texture silky and the flavor complex. Who needs peanut butter when you can have this? Try it: On top of pancakes, toast or graham crackers. jemraw.com
Soom Chocolate Sesame Spread
Made with silky tahini, this may be the perfect chocolate spread; it has all the deep, rich flavor without the bitterness of dark chocolate or the sugar of milk chocolate—this one is just right. Try it: As a topping for strawberry crepes, sliced bananas or pound cake. soomfoods.com
Homeboy's Jalapeno Hot Sauce
This sauce isn’t so much about the heat—although it’s there—it’s about the flavor. The sweetness of the tomato base, a mild vinegar tang and jalapeno smokiness meld into a perfect combo. Try it: On scrambled eggs, clam chowder or grilled chicken. homeboyshabanero.com
Victoria Amory Hot Pink Mayonnaise
Is it possible to love a condiment? If so, we reserve our adoration for this mildly spicy, lemony, delicate mayo with a flavor profile inspired by the Mediterranean coast. Try it: With crab cakes, roasted potatoes or serve as a dip for steamed artichokes. victoriaamory.com
Mike's Hot Honey
Is hot honey the new sriracha? We certainly hope so. This sweet-hot combo is legit, adding a fiery, sticky kick to everything from pizza to ice cream. Try it: Drizzled on fried chicken, burgers and roasted Brussels sprouts. mikeshothoney.com
Sweet Pillar Muhammara Roasted Red Pepper Spread
Roasty and nutty, this red pepper spread gets its name and deep red color from the main ingredient, roasted red peppers. Sweet Pillar adds bread crumbs, ground walnuts and a few other ingredients to this delicious Middle Eastern mainstay. Try it: Poured on pasta, roasted potatoes or crostini with goat cheese. sweetpillar.com
Bow Hill Pickled Heirloom Blueberries
We love blueberries. We love pickles. Good thing the geniuses at Bow Hill combined their heirloom, organic blueberries with a tangy brine to create this tasty sweet-tart topping. Try it: Sprinkled on salads, grilled salmon or vanilla ice cream. bowhillblueberries.com
Home Ec Preserves Pineapple Vanilla Bean Jam
What do you get when you join the essence of pineapple upside-down cake with creamy vanilla custard? A concoction that’s so ethereal you wish you could live inside the jar with it. Try it: In Greek yogurt, or atop tea biscuits or waffles. homeecpreserves.com
Leave A Reply