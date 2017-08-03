The art of the condiment

Bull City Burger & Brewery Beer and Bacon BBQ Sauce The three most important words in the English language begin with B: beer, bacon and barbecue. This smoky, meaty, zesty sauce combines all three, giving us a new reason to fire up the grill. Try it: Slathered on ribs, steak, chicken and shrimp. bullcityburgerandbrewery.com

Best Boy Bourbon Barrel-Aged Mustard This mustard packs a flavorful punch. We love the subtle bourbon undertone that mellows the grainy, spicy combo of brown and yellow mustard seeds and red chiles. Plus, all profits go to charity. Try it: Spread on brats, burgers and grilled ham and cheese. bestboyandco.com

Jem Cashew Cardamom Almond Butter Floral, buttery, jammy—this spread is all those things and, probably, more. The spice is subtle, the texture silky and the flavor complex. Who needs peanut butter when you can have this? Try it: On top of pancakes, toast or graham crackers. jemraw.com

Soom Chocolate Sesame Spread Made with silky tahini, this may be the perfect chocolate spread; it has all the deep, rich flavor without the bitterness of dark chocolate or the sugar of milk chocolate—this one is just right. Try it: As a topping for strawberry crepes, sliced bananas or pound cake. soomfoods.com

Homeboy's Jalapeno Hot Sauce This sauce isn’t so much about the heat—although it’s there—it’s about the flavor. The sweetness of the tomato base, a mild vinegar tang and jalapeno smokiness meld into a perfect combo. Try it: On scrambled eggs, clam chowder or grilled chicken. homeboyshabanero.com

Victoria Amory Hot Pink Mayonnaise Is it possible to love a condiment? If so, we reserve our adoration for this mildly spicy, lemony, delicate mayo with a flavor profile inspired by the Mediterranean coast. Try it: With crab cakes, roasted potatoes or serve as a dip for steamed artichokes. victoriaamory.com

Mike's Hot Honey Is hot honey the new sriracha? We certainly hope so. This sweet-hot combo is legit, adding a fiery, sticky kick to everything from pizza to ice cream. Try it: Drizzled on fried chicken, burgers and roasted Brussels sprouts. mikeshothoney.com

Sweet Pillar Muhammara Roasted Red Pepper Spread Roasty and nutty, this red pepper spread gets its name and deep red color from the main ingredient, roasted red peppers. Sweet Pillar adds bread crumbs, ground walnuts and a few other ingredients to this delicious Middle Eastern mainstay. Try it: Poured on pasta, roasted potatoes or crostini with goat cheese. sweetpillar.com

Bow Hill Pickled Heirloom Blueberries We love blueberries. We love pickles. Good thing the geniuses at Bow Hill combined their heirloom, organic blueberries with a tangy brine to create this tasty sweet-tart topping. Try it: Sprinkled on salads, grilled salmon or vanilla ice cream. bowhillblueberries.com