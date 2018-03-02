The beer sports drink

When you visit the website for the German beer Erdinger, you find something you might not expect:

A 20-day personal training plan to get fit.

Bavarian beer Erdinger calls itself “the sports and fitness drink” — thank you Google for the translation — and explains its advantages.

Whether at work, before driving or after sports, there are certain occasions where it is wiser to avoid alcohol. For those who don’t want to miss out on the delicious taste of wheat beer, though, the solution is Erdinger Weissbier ‘non-alcoholic’. tweet

The Huffington Post reports that Erdinger began targeting athletes in 2001 with advertising featuring triathletes, and its popularity has grown after being distributed for free at the finish area of European sporting events.

The brand has found a niche in the country famous for its thirst for beer. The nonalcoholic beer satisfies those who have a commitment to both the taste of suds and an active, healthy lifestyle.

Now nonalcoholic beer is getting more attention due to the German contingent at the Olympic winter games.

A new article in the New York Times highlights the German team’s signature recovery elixir.

“It’s a really good drink directly after training or after competition,” said German biathlete Simon Schempp, who won a silver medal at this year’s games.

The Times’ reports that Germans often drink non-alcoholic beer in place of sports drinks after exercise, and that Johannes Scherr, the doctor for the German Olympic ski team, said nearly all of his athletes drink non-alcoholic beer during training.

The brewery Krombacher supplied about 1,000 gallons of nonalcoholic beer to the athletes’ village for German athletes.

Is it working? Well, you can’t argue with success. Right now, Germany is tied for the most gold medals.

Week 9 #BeerFit CHALLENGE.

This week, replace your Gatorade with a non-alcoholic beer. Post photos on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #BeerFit