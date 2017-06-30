Anheuser-Busch’s The High End responds to ‘independent craft’ seal

ABOVE: Six Viewpoints from The High End from The High End on Vimeo.

Earlier this week, the Brewers Association, a trade group representing small and independent breweries, unveiled its “certified independent craft” seal. The association encourages breweries that meet its definition of “independent” to use the free seal on packaging and marketing materials. It’s intended to help those breweries distinguish themselves from so-called Big Beer, or breweries that have sold to larger brewing conglomerates (most notably Anheuser-Busch’s The High End division).

The High End and its constituent breweries are, apparently, not thrilled by the seal. A video released today by The High End features six responses from brewers and executives within The High End, including the founders of breweries like Wicked Weed and Four Peaks as well as Felipe Szpigel, president of The High End.

“At the end of the day, the beer does the talking, not the label on the package, and the consumer makes up their own mind. The problem is that the BA [Brewers Association] continues to refuse to let the consumer make up their own mind and tries to make it up for them,” says 10 Barrel Brewing’s Garret Wales in the video. “They have a little bottle that someone told me ‘that’s what I have to buy’ because there is a bottle on the six packs, but that doesn’t mean shit to me.”

Watch the video for more responses from The High End.