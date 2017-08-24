Life on Tap.

Home Beer The new hot bar snack is … cauliflower?

The new hot bar snack is … cauliflower?

Florets finally get their moment in the spotlight this year as chefs explore cauliflower’s indulgent side by double-frying it, dousing it in buffalo sauce or serving it up kung-pao.
Beer Food
SHARE
, / 0
Rotisserie Cauliflower dish at Branch Line in Boston | Photo by Fawn Deviney

Rotisserie Cauliflower dish at Branch Line in Boston | Photo by Fawn Deviney

Cauliflower, like other veggies in the cruciferous family, packs a solid dose of potassium, fiber, vitamin C and folic acid—but it needn’t be eaten as health food. Here are some ways broccoli’s cousin has become the new, hot bar snack.

Buffalo Cauliflower
at Founders Ale House, Los Angeles
Florets are dredged in rice milk, then tossed in flour and corn meal and double deep-fried to create a texture similar to a crisp-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside French fry. Choose from several housemade sauces: vegan ranch, buffalo, black garlic, Caribbean jerk or barbecue.

Rotisserie Cauliflower
at Branch Line, Boston
A staple since the restaurant’s opening in October 2015, the whole, spit-cooked head of cauliflower is a tender and hearty main course, jazzed up with seasonal vegetable or cheese sauces. Pair it with one of the bar’s 20 local-heavy drafts.

Kung Pao Cauliflower
at INC. Restaurant, New Brunswick, New Jersey
This is a best-selling riff on a beloved takeout dish with rice-flour-dusted cauliflower tossed in a sweet-and-sour sauce; it’s garnished with sesame seeds, peanuts, basil and a zing of jalapeno. Three dozen beers in cans and bottles await to cool you down.

Fried Cauliflower
at Almanac Taproom and Beer Garden, San Francisco
Crispy parsley, sage and capers, combined with a spritz of lemon juice, perk up this fresh (and vegan-friendly) spin on fried cauliflower that debuted at the taproom this past winter.

Caramelized Cauliflower
at Bramling Cross, Seattle
Dukkah spice puts an Egyptian spin on these pan-roasted florets served over a Sultana raisin puree with a dollop of Greek yogurt to temper the spice. The gastropub’s bar offers plenty of local drafts, including beers from Reuben’s Brews, Lucky Envelope and Holy Mountain, to quench your thirst.

Cauliflower Bites
at The Winchester, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Share an order of these panko-crusted, golden-fried spheres and compare notes on which of the dipping sauces—honey mustard, blue cheese vinaigrette or buffalo—reigns supreme.

Fried Cauliflower
at Warehouse, Charleston, South Carolina
Black pepper aioli accompanies buttery, crunchy beer-battered and fried florets coated with lemon butter bread crumbs and parsley. They’re a perfect nosh during the pre-dinner happy hour when pints are just $5.

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

Right on cue, it's @4handsbrewingco's On Cue. Pink Himilayan sea salt, cucumber and hibiscus infuse this gose with a tangy, vegetal flavor and a pretty pink hue to match; it's like a refreshing spa day for your tongue.
Pairing beer with cheese is a sure-fire hit. Learn how to nail it before your next party with the link in our bio! #sponsored
Put Mamaw's Mean Cobbler on the windowsill and we'd float over to it like a Looney Toons character; the variant of @hardywood's Peach Tripel is brewed with vanilla, cinnamon and lactose for a rich aroma your gam-gam's pastries would kill for. Cinnamon sticks slap the tongue with each sip before honey and almost-tart peach arrive, while swallows bring things to a doughy pie crust close. A dessert beer through and through, the beer's thick with sugar; we'd love to try it fermented with a little Brett for dryness and funk.
Big thanks to @schlaflybeer for providing the only two things you really need for a successful eclipse viewing: protective eyewear and a dense, bready Munich helles. Both equally important.
Had to stop in for a flight at the new @torchedhopbrewing. Definitely try out Blue's Clues (the pink one): It's a velvet-smooth
Scenes from @sheltonbrothers The Festival: Bottles of @jesterkingbrewery Atrial Rubicite await the coming horde.
You better believe we'll be at @sheltonbrothers' The Festival, which begins tonight. But first, a stop at Atlanta beer darling @scofflawbeer to scope their buzzed-about IPAs and killer chalk art.
@burialbeer and @jwakefieldbeer both know their way around a good stout; their powers combined resulted in something both cosmic and divine. Additions of chocolate, salted caramel and toasted pecans lend the imperial milk stout a dessertlike but approachable flavor brimming with candied nuts, fig jam and chocolate truffles, while a barely-there burst of charred malt at the swallow tempers the fruits and sugars, leaving behind flavors of burnt pecan pie crust.

Advertisement