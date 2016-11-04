Life on Tap.

The top 25 beers of 2016
The top 25 beers of 2016

These beers, all new or newly packaged in the last 12 months, are a testament to where beer is today—and, we can only hope, where beer will continue to go.
IN THE LAST FEW YEARS, WE’VE WITNESSED AN EXPLOSION of new beer styles. Where sours were once obscure, today American wild ales and their fruited variants are the darlings of craft beer. Where session IPAs initially had us scratching our heads (How are they different from pale ales? Are they supposed to be less alcoholic or less bitter than IPAs, or both?), they’ve now distinguished themselves as one of the most popular beer styles on shelves.

But 2016 was different: Unlike in years during which we celebrated wholly new styles, this time around we relished in a deepening and broadening of the types of beer we’ve celebrated in the past. We found a 14%-ABV barrel-aged blend from Deschutes and Hair of the Dog that was gorgeously layered but surprisingly easy to drink, and a balanced Czech Pilsner from Live Oak Brewing that was wonderfully complex. We saw IPAs that took on new forms—but were still IPAs at heart—with cloudy, juicy and fruited versions landing among our favorites. And while brewers are still playing with fun, unusual and exciting ingredients in beer, this year we enjoyed the thoughtful flavor construction of their food-infused brews.

This was the year that the thrill of finding something novel was replaced by the delight of experiencing something expertly crafted. These 25 beers, all new or newly packaged in the last 12 months, are a testament to where beer is today—and, we can only hope, where beer will continue to go.

17 Comments

  • ryan says:
    November 4, 2016 at 12:17 pm

    Once again… you guys put the names of the breweries without the locations. It makes me so annoyed that I quit the article after just a few entries. So irritating.

    Reply
  • no says:
    November 4, 2016 at 12:40 pm

    Um, it would be helpful if you posted the location of each brewery so we didn’t have to look all 25 up.

    Reply
  • Julien says:
    November 8, 2016 at 8:07 am

    There is only one non american beer, it’s a bit surprising., not to say narrow minded.

    Reply
  • Grodans says:
    November 9, 2016 at 6:41 am

    Only one outside of the US?! Why?

    Reply
  • Steve says:
    November 12, 2016 at 8:24 pm

    Any article that is compromised of mainly stouts and IPAs isn’t worth the read. Beer has moved beyond 2009 guys. Cream Ales, Lagers and Pilsners are where things are now…yet your article is hanging on to beers that are in a crowded/dying marketplace.

    Reply
  • Larry Doroff says:
    November 18, 2016 at 11:48 am

    First thing is who ever wrote this article needs to use spell check. Yourunsomanywordstogetheryoucan’treadthearticle. Steve, Cream Ales, Lagers, Pilsners? I think you need to move beyond 2000. As much as I dislike IPA’s, I love stouts but I thought there would be a greater diversity.

    Reply
    • Zach Fowle says:
      November 21, 2016 at 3:46 pm

      Thanks for pointing out the formatting error, Larry. It looked fine when we first uploaded it, we swear! Something must’ve gone screwy in the process. Should be fixed now.

      Reply
  • J says:
    November 20, 2016 at 2:36 am

    I don’t think I have seen so many negative things that’s not even about the taste of the beer, you people are crazy!
    So what if there’s only 1 beer out of the US, isn’t that a good thing to so many great beers here? Collage 2 is great, awesome flavor and is easy to drink for a 14.3 ABV%. Try it sometime, pretend its from another country or planet if you must, but your going to like it!

    Reply
  • Jeff says:
    November 28, 2016 at 10:36 am

    Didn’t spend much time in Oregon? Washington? Probably the highest concentration of breweries and brewers. Expected half of the list to have come from there. I will keep my eyes open for these beers though. Thanks

    Reply
  • JD says:
    November 28, 2016 at 11:51 am

    I think a better title would be “Our Favorite 25 Beers this Year.” I doubt anyone on staff has tasted even 1% of the craft beers out there, so it is a bit egotistical to pronounce these 25 “The Top.”

    Reply
  • Troy says:
    December 31, 2016 at 9:11 am

    You guys missed “Morning Wood” by Funky Buddha and “So Happens it’s Tuesday” by Bruery. For 2017, try to get your hands on some BRASH Brewery goodness out of Houston,Tx.

    Reply

Very few beers made with a single malt and single hop variety (AKA SMaSH beers) have the complexity and balance of @lonepint's Yellow Rose. The IPA's bittered, flavored and massively dry-hopped with whole-cone Mosaic hops; doughy pilsner malt forms a just-strong-enough base to support copious amounts of juicy tangerine, peach, grapefruit and melon meringue.
Here at Draft, we often feel the need for mead. In the glass is @superstitionmeadery Ragnarok (a sweet melomel (that's fruit mead) made with with mangos for a flavor like mango marshmallows.
What’s the only proper thing to do with a draft-only beer that wins gold in the Field Beer category at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival? You put that beer into bottles, son. @mauibrewingco’s Imperial Coconut Porter is made with nearly twice the toasted coconut as its lower-ABV little brother but goes down just as easily, with sugary chocolate, burnt toast and medium-roast coffee supporting a loud-and-clear coconut flavor that leans dry and toasted in the front of the sip and shifts toward the sweeter, more confectionery creme pie aspects at the swallow.
We’re of the opinion that real maple syrup (meaning the natural, kinda runny stuff) is one of the greatest substances known to mankind; @lawsonsfinest uses two gallons per barrel of the stuff to make its beloved Fayston Maple Imperial Stout, which was released in Vermont last week. This rum barrel-aged version adds flavors of baked apple skin, vanilla beans and funky cane sugar to the maple-rich base before smooth dark chocolate and smoked raisins dry out the swallow.
One resolution we'll have no problem finishing: @unibroue's La Resolution. Each sip of the spiced Belgian dark ale sparkles with gingerbread, licorice, caramel and plums. Here's hoping they're all this tasty in 2017. #happynewyear
Not all gluten-free beers are created equal: @glutenbergbeer's are made entirely from gluten-free ingredients, and most importantly, they actually taste like their barley-derived brothers! We're especially fond of the pale ale, but there's a whole lineup to choose from. #beerliveshere
Here’s one beer/food pairing that’s a no-brainer: @creaturecomfortsbeer’s Koko Buni (a porter brewed with lactose, toasted coconut, cocoa nibs, coffee and vanilla) and the Koko Buni bar from @condorchocolates, made with the same Ecuadorian cacao nibs and Ethiopian @1000facescoffee beans used in the beer. #synergy
We love pulling beers from the cellar and comparing them with fresh-brewed versions. Today's side-by-side: @wickedweedbrewing Dark Arts 2014 and 2016. The older vintage (aged in bourbon barrels) has developed a sharp sour cherry flavor but hides its 15% ABV incredibly well; the newer rum-aged batch is packed with rich, sweet milk chocolate, brown sugar, graham crackers and orange peel, with Brettanomyces contributing a soft pineapple character that merges into the fruity rum. The sweet spot, we'd say, is somewhere between these two.

