You can’t stop the Timinator

Tim Kliegl, aka The Timinator, has steadily been gaining notoriety.

Last year, the Knoxville News Sentinel ran a story about him and noted that he took part in a beer mile in the middle of his six-day, 120-mile TransRockies Run.

A year later, a local publication celebrated his accomplishment of running and trying a different beer each day after his 65th birthday.

Then Runner’s World took notice of his feat: “After I ran Boston five times, I needed to find something more stupid than a marathon,” Kliegl told the publication.

In a Q+A with DRAFT, Kliegl talks about which marathons have the best post-race party, how he won over a race director to host a beer mile during the TransRockies, his goals for 2017 and more.

You seem like the adventurous type. How did you get started with this lifestyle?

I started running at 50. Then in 2005, I met a guy that was doing his third Ironman Triathlon. I said if he can do it, I can. Even though I could not swim across a 25-yard pool and had not been on a bike in 35 years. But, I could run and drink beer. By 2010, I was a 5-time Ironman. Crazy is as crazy does!

You did your first beer mile at age 54. How did that go?

If you look in beermile.com, you will see I’m still in the top 100 in the Grand Masters category with a time of 8:40.

How did you end up doing a beer mile in the middle of the TransRockies?

I was chatting with some runners about having done some beer miles in my past. They had not heard of it. So after having 10 runners say they were up for it, I asked the race director if they would put one on. He said, “No way.” Then I asked if I put it on, would he allow it? I got the go ahead. After 12 of us finished the beer mile, the race director said it was epic. Even though I did not go back for the TransRockies this year, they put the beer mile on again.

Why did you decide on running and drinking every day for a year at age 65?

I love to challenge myself. Whether it was doing 120 miles in 6 days of 9,000- to 12,600-feet elevation for TransrRockies, or completing an Ironman, or running a 65K on my 65th Birthday, it’s all about setting goals. If you believe you can, then you can!

What was the highlight of the past year?

I ran four marathons in 2016. Got first in my age group in Knoxville marathon. Then 27 days later, I ran the Nashville marathon and got another age group victory. After the Nashville marathon, I had some beers … keyword “some.” They gave us a free drink coupon attached to our bib. At the runners’ exit there were runners going straight home, so I asked them for their coupons. Thus, I was able to say, “Drinks on the house!”

You had a different beer each day of your streak. What was the best beer you had during this journey?

Julibee from Alewerks in Williamsburg, Virginia.

What’s your normal go-to beer for after a run?

Sam Adams Lager. But I really like a Gotta Get Up To Get Down by Wiseacre Brewing Co. I also like all the BBC beers (Berkshire Brewing Company) out of Deerfield, Massachusetts. I do pub runs in Knoxville and Amherst.

You’ve run an amazing 57 marathons. In your opinion, what marathon has the best post-race party?

Hartford Marathon. Food and beer. What’s not to like? London was good too.

Do you have any heroes of the beer and running world?

My Dad. Man, could he drink beer. Maybe that’s why on my trip to Oktoberfest in Munich in ’94 I was able to drink beer from noon to 11pm … because that’s when they threw us out of the tent!

Now that you’ve accomplished your goal, what’s next?

This year will be my 12th Boston, third TransRockies, and fourth Hartford Marathon. I might get my 50-miler in this year.

What advice do you have for someone who wants to try something similar to your goal?

Join AA first! And you must use the app Untappd. Without it, I could not have kept track of the 366 different beers!

Anything else to add?

I owe it all to the Coffee Cake Running Club.