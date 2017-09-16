Tour de Portland

There’s tourism — and then there is beer tourism.

Every major city has its niche. Chicago is jazzy, New York never sleeps, Paris falls in love, and Portland knows craft beer. That’s not just an assumption, it’s a fact. The Oregon Brewers Guild, one of the nation’s oldest craft brewers associations, counts 105 breweries in the Portland metropolitan area. The city has acquired the nickname “Beervana” for the wide variety of craft beers brewed in Portland and throughout the state of Oregon. By becoming aficionados of one of mankind’s oldest beverages, Portland has made its mark as the beer tourism capital of the world.

It’s not just the beer crafted here that makes for a unique experience when visiting the Rose City. We boast quite a few medals. Bicycling magazine ranked us the No. 1 most bike friendly city in America multiple years in a row.

Our 350 miles of bikeways are not just for locals. We recently joined the likes of Chicago, New York, and Pittsburgh with our own public bike share program named Biketown. Launching in 2016 with 1,000 bikes and 100 bike stations, Biketown is easy and enjoyable to use. All you have to do is download the Biketown app, register your name, create a pin, and head to your nearest station.

In Portland, you can hop off the plane, check into your room at the Kimpton RiverPlace Hotel, located on the southwest end of Portland’s riverfront bike path, grab a city cruiser from the Biketown station just outside, and go enjoy some of the world’s finest craft beers. Don’t forget to stop by the gift shop in RiverPlace and grab yourself a uKeg. This Portland-born pressurized growler will keep one of the delicious beers you find fresh, cold and carbonated for a night cap at the hotel’s second-story waterfront patio.

In Portland, you can enjoy the sunset while enjoying a local, craft beer fresh from the tap of a uKeg. Then take home that beautiful miniature keg for years of reminiscing on your experience in Beervana.

Cheers!

