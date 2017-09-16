Tour de Portland

Life on Tap.

There’s tourism — and then there is beer tourism.

Every major city has its niche. Chicago is jazzy, New York never sleeps, Paris falls in love, and Portland knows craft beer. That’s not just an assumption, it’s a fact. The Oregon Brewers Guild, one of the nation’s oldest craft brewers associations, counts 105 breweries in the Portland metropolitan area. The city has acquired the nickname “Beervana” for the wide variety of craft beers brewed in Portland and throughout the state of Oregon. By becoming aficionados of one of mankind’s oldest beverages, Portland has made its mark as the beer tourism capital of the world.

Widmer Pub -- Portland's second-oldest brewpub. When guests arrive at Widmer’s pub, they are greeted with a sample of special beer served from a uKeg 128 one-gallon pressurized growler.  One rotating tap is dedicated to recipes from the Oregon Brew Crew, Oregon’s original homebrew club and the inspiration for Rob and Kurt Widmer to start the brewery in 1984.

It’s not just the beer crafted here that makes for a unique experience when visiting the Rose City. We boast quite a few medals. Bicycling magazine ranked us the No. 1 most bike friendly city in America multiple years in a row.

Our 350 miles of bikeways are not just for locals. We recently joined the likes of Chicago, New York, and Pittsburgh with our own public bike share program named Biketown. Launching in 2016 with 1,000 bikes and 100 bike stations, Biketown is easy and enjoyable to use. All you have to do is download the Biketown app, register your name, create a pin, and head to your nearest station.

Formerly known as the Green Dragon, Rogue's new Eastside Pub & Pilot Brewery has 40 taps. 20 taps dedicated to Rogue beer, and 20 taps for locally brewed guest beers. They also recently launched an outdoor patio with requisite cornhole, where you can sit down, enjoy the rare Portland sunshine, and sip on legendary Rogue brews.

In Portland, you can hop off the plane, check into your room at the Kimpton RiverPlace Hotel, located on the southwest end of Portland’s riverfront bike path, grab a city cruiser from the Biketown station just outside, and go enjoy some of the world’s finest craft beers. Don’t forget to stop by the gift shop in RiverPlace and grab yourself a uKeg. This Portland-born pressurized growler will keep one of the delicious beers you find fresh, cold and carbonated for a night cap at the hotel’s second-story waterfront patio.

The most unique experience on Tour de Portland?  Being the bartender.  The Kimpton offers a wine deck where we took our uKegs to enjoy them with a view of the Willamette river.

In Portland, you can enjoy the sunset while enjoying a local, craft beer fresh from the tap of a uKeg. Then take home that beautiful miniature keg for years of reminiscing on your experience in Beervana.

Cheers!

 

