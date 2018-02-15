Life on Tap.

Home Beer Runner Train (and drink) like an Olympian

Train (and drink) like an Olympian

Beer Runner
SHARE
/ 0

Nick Symmonds is a highly decorated elite runner. He’s a two-time Olympian, World Championships silver medalist, and a 7-time NCAA champion.

But maybe even more impressive is his beer mile accomplishments.

Symmonds is a previous world record holder in the beer mile, which consists of chugging four beers while running four laps.

In 2012, he helped elevate the trend of filming and posting the beer mile challenge online. His run of 5 minutes 19 seconds went viral when it was posted on TMZ.com. The notoriety of Symmonds accomplishment helped make the beer mile more mainstream, and it attracted other elite runners to the sport.

Symmonds also ran in the inaugural beer mile world championships, but came up short to the winning time of 5 minutes flat.

In the following years, the beer mile attracted attention in features from ESPN and even the Wall Street Journal. Today, the beer mile world record is an astonishing 4 minutes and 34 seconds, accomplished by Corey Bellemore of Canada.

Now, there is even a movement to make the beer mile an official Olympics event. On one running message board, many speculate that he could be an Olympic beer mile champion, if the event existed on that stage.

In 2016, World of Beer launched a petition to elevate the beer mile into an Olympics event. “Yesterday’s fringe sport has evolved into a challenging, competitive and much-loved pastime,” the petition stated. “If tug-of-war can be in the games, why not beer mile? Let’s get it into the world’s games. Are you with us?”

So as you watch this year’s Olympics, know that in some ways elite Olympic athletes are just like the rest of us: They like to enjoy a beer (or four) with their training as well. They just do it slightly faster.

Week 7 #BeerFit CHALLENGE.

Train like a beer mile Olympian! If you don’t want to drink four beers while running a mile, do an interval workout on the track followed by enjoying a beer.

Post photos of yourself having a beer while watching the Olympics on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #BeerFit

 

Related Articles

,
A beer running weekend

,
Philadelphia race gets own beer

,
The Beer Running Challenge

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

This is *not* your typical pumpkin beer. @hiwirebrewing’s Sour Pumpkin Ale is brewed with roasted delicata pumpkins, cinnamon basil and blue ginger (all from @rayburnfarm) and then aged in rum, red wine and whiskey barrels for months before blending. The result is a totally different take on pumpkin beers that’s not bombarded with pie spices. 🎃
More ounces of delicious beer—we can toast to that! 🍻 @creaturecomfortsbeer has been canning in 16-ounces for about a month and a half now, and this is Duende, the first beer to appear in the new format. Since then, the brewery’s also released Crescendo IPA in 16-ounce four-packs. Anyone picked them up?
Oh good, we can finally stop eating directly from the peanut butter jar now that @motherearthbrewco’s bourbon barrel-aged peanut butter imperial stout is here! This autumn seasonal wallops the nose with fudge, spicy wet whiskey barrel, creamy peanut butter and nougat. The sip delivers huge milk chocolate, red raspberry, liquid marshmallow fluff before an exhale of peanut shell. Fellow peanut fiends, check it out.
You’d be forgiven for swapping a pint glass for a mug when you pour @averybrewingco’s Chai High porter. Lovers of chai’s ginger, cinnamon and spice will find all those familiar fall flavors over a rich porter base. Autumn engaged.
You could say we've fallen for @cellador_ales' Ad Absurdum saison. The lively pour bursts with aromas of white wine grapes, sharp oak, lime leaf and a quickly fading acetic twang. The sip should please fans of tart American saisons: Lemon rind and vino verde flavors are cushioned by an earthy osmanthus tea note, with spelt contributing complexity to the grain bill.
Darkness Day is almost here! On October 21, Surly Brewing releases Darkness, its big-as-can-get, broodingly black, gorgeously rich Russian Imperial Stout. We got a sneak peek, and where chocolate, coffee, tobacco and a wisp of cherry end, a hugely warming alcohol begins: Treat yourself to a taste of the dark side. #SurlyBrewing #sponsored
We believe in UFOs, martians, space invaders and the power of delicious spontaneously fermented beer. All of that brings us to Roswell, an outstanding series of lambic-inspired, fruited beer from the black-ops folks at @blackprojectbeer. The truth is out there—these beers are intergalacticly good.
Who's tried this awesome collaboration from @stonebrewing/@garageproject/@beavertownbeer? It's a double IPA with kiwi, yuzu and a kick of habanero. Hops meets heat meets juicy fruit is a killer trio.

Advertisement