Life on Tap.

Home Beer Did beer just help us find new planets?

Did beer just help us find new planets?

Beer's connection to the newly discovered Trappist-1 planets
Beer
SHARE
, / 0
Image thanks to NASA-JPL/Caltech

Image courtesy NASA-JPL/Caltech

Those who follow science news will know that NASA has announced the discovery of seven Earth-size planets orbiting a star a mere 40 million light years away—in our backyard, astronomically speaking. Scientists say these planets all have the potential for water, and thus life.

What’s less obvious in news reports is beer’s small role in helping to fuel the discovery.

The planets orbit a small dwarf star called Trappist-1. That name comes from the TRAPPIST telescope that spotted it, located in Chile but designed and controlled by scientists in Belgium.

Ostensibly TRAPPIST is an acronym for TRAnsiting Planets and PlanetesImals Small Telescope. But they’re not fooling anyone. The Belgian scientists contrived the name to honor their country’s famous brewing monks.

“The name TRAPPIST was given to the telescope to underline the Belgian origin of the project,” according to a 2010 announcement from the European Southern Observatory, based in Germany but with telescopes in Chile’s Atacama desert.

“Trappist beers are famous all around the world and most of them are Belgian,” the announcement said. “Moreover, the team members really appreciate them!”

An international team of scientists discovered the star and its potential for planets, publishing their findings in Nature in May 2016. Only recently were they able to count seven of the planets, all said to be “temperate” and similar in size to Earth.

Incidentally the scientists classify this nearby dwarf star as “ultracool.” As if we didn’t already know.

Tags: , , , , , ,

 

Author
Joe Stange is the author of Around Brussels in 80 Beers and co-author of Good Beer Guide Belgium. Follow him on Twitter @Thirsty_Pilgrim.

Related Articles

Better when wet

,
Carlo Grootaert, Struise

Sixer: Just the sweet stuff

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

The four grains that go into @lawswhiskey’s Four Grain Straight Bourbon (corn, barley, wheat and rye) are also used to make @baerebrewing Four Grains in the Membrane, but the barleywine gets a little something extra: aging in those same Laws bourbon barrels with brettanomyces.
Move over, Zooey Deschanel. We have a new manic pixie dream girl, and her name is … Manic Pixie Dream. @secondselfbeer brews this imperial stout with oatmeal and coffee, then ages it in @BLiSgourmet maple syrup bourbon barrels for a flavor that shifts mischievously between espresso grounds, cocoa-dusted pomegranate, vanilla and natural maple syrup before a spicy coffee-and-cola finish. This is but the first in a series, and more Manic Pixie Dreams are to come. Let’s hope they’re all as full of life—and as good at hiding their ABV—as this one.
Once considered the best beer in the world, can Westvleteren 12 still impress? We tasted a vertical of the rare Trappist ale to find out. See the results via the link in our profile.
We're hard at work on our next issue, at a food shoot with the talented @ed_rudolph and @suzirezler. Get ready for loads of delicious pairings and recipes in our annual Food issue.
It may still be winter, but that doesn't mean you're required to keep drinking stouts and porters. Farmers harvest oranges, grapefruit, limes and other citrus between October and May, making winter months the ideal time to pump some extra vitamin C into your glass. Read more via the link in our profile.
Swung through the small town of Philipsburg, MT today and couldn't resist a pint of @philipsburgbrew's properly sessionable English dark mild. The building that houses the original brewery and small taproom is dripping with charm—constructed in the 1880s and smack on the corner of downtown. A nice pit stop.
We skipped the latte this morning and went straight for @moderntimesbeer's Black House Nitro. Same difference, really; coffee beans, coconut and cocoa nibs give the beer a frappuccino flavor that shifts from Italian roast to dark chocolate, craisins and a hint of cigarette smoke. Cocoa powder and vanilla sweeten each marshmallow-soft swallow, with coffee grounds and toasted coconut lingering long after the can's empty.
Today in brewery/ice cream maker collaborations worthy of whipped cream and a cherry: @BraxtonBrewCo’s @graeters Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout. Though smooth and creamy as Yoohoo, the beer’s not sweet; it actually smells more like Italian roast coffee than any of the flavors in the name, with roasted pecans, sourdough bread and earthy raspberry seeds bringing up the rear. Lactose and dark chocolate lead the sip but beat a quick exit at the dry, bitter, slightly ashy finish, while tangy raspberry is an afterthought than attaches to both the chocolate and coffee notes. If you’re looking for a beer that tastes like ice cream, you might be disappointed, but if you’re looking for a damn good milk stout, you won’t be.

Advertisement