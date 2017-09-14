Life on Tap.

Home Beer Trending: bolder beer cocktails at brunch

Trending: bolder beer cocktails at brunch

Moving beyond wit-based beermosas and beer-backed Bloody Marys, bars and restaurants are using beer in brunch cocktails in bold new ways.
Beer
SHARE
, / 0
Left, the

Porter Beermosa from Dusek’s (left), Nashville Stout Cocktail from ETC. (right)

Check out these stout-, IPA- and Baltic porter-spiked concoctions next time you need a little hair of the dog.

CRAFT & COMMERCE, San Diego
The Not-So- Traditional Sour
New English Pacific Storm stout meets Irish whiskey, citrusy Licor 43, lemon juice and an egg white in this frothy shaken cocktail.

ETC., Nashville
Nashville Stout Cocktail
A generous pour of Wiseacre’s Gotta Get Up To Get Down coffee milk stout tops off a smooth combo of Whisper Creek Tennessee Sipping Cream liqueur and Irish whiskey over ice.

DUSEK’S, Chicago
Porter Beermosa
Moody Tongue’s Caramelized Chocolate Churro Baltic Porter lends cocoa and dark caramel flavors to a luscious cocktail that also includes amaretto, lemon and a salt rim.

BERETTA, San Francisco
Grand Larceny
This whiskey sour riff gets its bittering balance courtesy of lemon juice and Ballast Point Sculpin IPA, which counter the sweetness of bourbon and a housemade hibiscus syrup.

ARMOURY D.E., Dallas
Shimmy Shimmy Ya
This bourbon-based flip includes Averna amaro, orgeat syrup and a whole egg; it’s shaken and topped with Well’s Banana Bread beer and crumbled Cookie Crisp cereal.

Tags: , , ,

 

Author
Kate Bernot is DRAFT’s beer editor. Reach her at kate.bernot[at]draftmag.com.

Related Articles

It’s Always Sudsy

,
The best beers we tasted this week

Beer race

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

It's an unwritten rule: Before you drink a can of @soprobrewco Selfie Destruct, you take a selfie. THEN you can enjoy the Cashmere-, Mosaic- and Simcoe-hopped IPA's flavors of strawberries and cream mixed with pineapple, grapefruit and donut holes.
Give this collab between @boulevard_beer, @azwilderness and @creaturecomfortsbeer a whiff and you might be fooled into thinking it's your everyday lager; crackery grain, whiffs of sulfur and just a little peach fuzz are all you get. But its additions of peach, lemon zest and Riesling grape juice reveal themselves on the tongue, while the swallow is all oak, gently toasted, with a lemon-custard-and-rose-petal finish.
I shall call him Squishy and he shall be mine, thanks to @starcutciders (the cider division of @shortsbrewing). Michigan cherries give the semi-sweet cider a flavor like cherry cobbler: baked sweet stone fruit, buttery vanilla, apples with brown sugar. The sugary apples temper the tart cherries, though there's still a mild acidic sting that needles the tongue through the long finish. Knock it off, Squishy!
Summer can't stick around forever, and this @benchmarkbrewing Blond is the perfect companion to wind down porch season. Just a touch of characterful brioche sweetness from the malts combined with a quiet but concise hop bitterness and a mellow 4.5% ABV makes for one easy-drinking late summer beer.
You could say that sake and beer are cousins; while beer's made with sugar from malted barley, sake gets its sugar from specially treated rice. In few beers is that link more clear than @lagunitasbeer's Sakitumi. Brewed with rice and fermented with sake yeast, the 9% ABV double IPA jabs the tongue with flavors of sticky sushi rice, honeysuckle and Mandarin orange slices, while sake yeast imparts a little banana peel and green apple. With bold but clean bitterness, it's the (sake) bomb.
Recovery mode after #cabeerfest: biscuit sliders and a delightful @cellarmakerbrewing Little Lies English bitter at @pangaeacafe. Just what the doctor ordered.
Just a few summer weekends left; better enjoy @4nosesbrewingco's Tart Mango Wheat while you can. Its subtly sour snap and flavors of sweet mango purée, orange peel and coriander are best enjoyed while basking in sunshine.
If you're at @cacraftbrewers Summit today, we're hanging at the Social Hub! Come by, drink beer, charge your phone, give us high fives. (We're starting with @alesmithbrewing'S Special Pils to ease into the beer day...) #cabeersummit

Advertisement