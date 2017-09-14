Trending: bolder beer cocktails at brunch

Check out these stout-, IPA- and Baltic porter-spiked concoctions next time you need a little hair of the dog.

CRAFT & COMMERCE, San Diego

The Not-So- Traditional Sour

New English Pacific Storm stout meets Irish whiskey, citrusy Licor 43, lemon juice and an egg white in this frothy shaken cocktail.

ETC., Nashville

Nashville Stout Cocktail

A generous pour of Wiseacre’s Gotta Get Up To Get Down coffee milk stout tops off a smooth combo of Whisper Creek Tennessee Sipping Cream liqueur and Irish whiskey over ice.

DUSEK’S, Chicago

Porter Beermosa

Moody Tongue’s Caramelized Chocolate Churro Baltic Porter lends cocoa and dark caramel flavors to a luscious cocktail that also includes amaretto, lemon and a salt rim.

BERETTA, San Francisco

Grand Larceny

This whiskey sour riff gets its bittering balance courtesy of lemon juice and Ballast Point Sculpin IPA, which counter the sweetness of bourbon and a housemade hibiscus syrup.

ARMOURY D.E., Dallas

Shimmy Shimmy Ya

This bourbon-based flip includes Averna amaro, orgeat syrup and a whole egg; it’s shaken and topped with Well’s Banana Bread beer and crumbled Cookie Crisp cereal.