Trending: sticky ingredient beers

Syrupy though they may be, thick, sugary ingredients usually make for a lighter-bodied, higher-ABV beer.

Wells Sticky Toffee Pudding The famously viscid British dessert gets beerified in this English-style bitter, with bruleed sugar, cinnamon toast and, yes, toffee, balanced by gentle woody bitterness from Fuggle and Golding hops.

Edmund’s Oast Peanut Butter & Jelly There has never been a stickier sandwich than classic PB&J; this Charleston, South Carolina-based brewpub recreates those flavors by infusing this bready ale with Concord grape juice concentrate and powdered peanut butter.

Empyrean Long Route This 6%-ABV porter captures all the nutty smoothness of peanut butter; add in roasted cacao nibs and you get a Reese’s-like flavor that makes each bottle totally worth scooping up.

Off Color Coffee Dinosmores Every sip of this 10.5% stout recalls cleaning melted marshmallow off your face after biting into a fireside s’more—as it should, since it’s made with graham flour, cocoa nibs and actual marshmallow fluff.

La Trappe Quadrupel Many Belgian ales are made with candi sugar, a caramelized syrup made from beet sugar. While most of it ferments out, candi sugar imparts some flavor— like the notes of maple and raisins found in this Trappist quad.

Renegade Pancakes Out of Aunt Jemima? Chase a flapjack with this porter, and you will get the same effect. Each sip drizzles maple syrup atop coffee grounds and roasted nuts before a dry, baker’s cocoa finish.

Alaskan Perseverance First released as part of Alaskan’s Pilot Series, Perseverance reappeared for the brewery’s 30th anniversary. Birch syrup and wildflower honey sweeten the imperial stout, while alder-smoked malt provides intriguing campfire notes.

Bell’s Hopslam Dollops of Michigan-made honey boost this double IPA’s alcohol content all the way up to 10% while also providing soft, floral sweetness to balance the beer’s intense, resinous hop bill.

Block 15 Sticky Hands If you’ve ever rubbed hops between your palms, you know the cones leave behind an adhesive yellow substance called lupulin. That’s the gunk that gives Sticky Hands its flavors of melon rind, spearmint, onion and pine resin.

Saranac Caramel Porter Never accuse Saranac of false advertising: Gooey liquid caramel is drizzled all over this beer’s aroma and flavor—the result of the real caramelized sugar used to brew it.