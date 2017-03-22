7 delicious (non-whiskey) barrel-aged beers

Bruery Terreux Jurassic Gose Port barrels fuse flavors of wet tobacco, earth and leather with the briny, oceanic qualities of a gose in intriguing, unexpected ways, while notes of sweet yellow cake, frozen green grapes and splashes of white vinegar round out each swallow.

Goose Island Bourbon County Proprietor's 2016 Aged in bourbon barrels that also previously stored maple syrup, this special version of Goose Island’s beloved barrel-aged stout combines the pancake topping with chipotle peppers and cocoa nibs for a piquant character reminiscent of a creamy, sticky mole.

Listermann High Society Gin Barrel-Aged Blonde with Honeydew Barrels used to make rare oak-aged gins add enticing botanical flavors to a lighter beer. This blonde ale pulls playful notes of lemon, coriander and spearmint from the wood to riff on its infusion of honeydew; it’s like a melon gin spritz.

Pfriem Cognac Barrel Aged Belgian Style Dark Ale The powerful flavor of cognac is clear and well-incorporated here, attaching cooling black tea, curacao and dark cherry notes to the raisin, molasses and maple syrup inherent in the 10.2% Belgian ale.

Shady Oak Somnambulism The jammy fruit and boozy twang of pinot noir and rye whiskey barrels mingle among a busy melange of milk chocolate, star anise, cola, toast and fig marmalade, making this dark sour ale fun to sip, ponder and pick apart.

Sun King Soul Shakedown Party Rum is a smart choice for aging this version of Sun King’s Wee Muckle Scotch Ale: The barrel’s vanilla, banana and coconut are a compelling match for the base beer’s caramel, marzipan and candy bar tones.