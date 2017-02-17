All the gear you need to become a waffle master

The drink The other Belgian waffle = a DIY pint glass that’s half Belgian wheat ale, half sweet stout.

The collaboration Last fall, Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. debuted a limited run of Leggo My Ego, an imperial IPA with whole waffles and maple syrup brewed in collaboration with Tired Hands Brewing and Welcome Chicken & Donuts (the Phoenix eatery responsible for the waffles). The beer went quickly, but if you didn’t score a can, you haven’t missed all the waffle action: Arizona Wilderness’ taproom slings Belgian waffle battered onion rings every day.

The topping Smear chile-infused Trees Knees Spicy Maple syrup all over your breakfast, but save some for dinner—it’s perfect for perking up roasted winter squash and Brussels sprouts. $14, bushwickkitchen.com

The nosh Chocolate, lavender and Victory Storm King Imperial Stout collide in caramelized, Liege style waffles that do triple duty as breakfast, snack and dessert. $33, waffatopia.com

The duds Why hide your gusto for waffles when you can wear your heart (and your syrup!) on your sleeve? $100, belovedshirts.com

The accessory The smartest way to slip breakfast into your workday. $15, oddsoxofficial.com

The waffle-maker Waffles shaped like BB8? This iron makes a good droid even better. $40, thinkgeek.com