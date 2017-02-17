Life on Tap.

Home Beer All the gear you need to become a waffle master

We’re not waffling on these odes to beer’s favorite breakfast item.
We skipped the latte this morning and went straight for @moderntimesbeer's Black House Nitro. Same difference, really; coffee beans, coconut and cocoa nibs give the beer a frappuccino flavor that shifts from Italian roast to dark chocolate, craisins and a hint of cigarette smoke. Cocoa powder and vanilla sweeten each marshmallow-soft swallow, with coffee grounds and toasted coconut lingering long after the can's empty.
Today in brewery/ice cream maker collaborations worthy of whipped cream and a cherry: @BraxtonBrewCo’s @graeters Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout. Though smooth and creamy as Yoohoo, the beer’s not sweet; it actually smells more like Italian roast coffee than any of the flavors in the name, with roasted pecans, sourdough bread and earthy raspberry seeds bringing up the rear. Lactose and dark chocolate lead the sip but beat a quick exit at the dry, bitter, slightly ashy finish, while tangy raspberry is an afterthought than attaches to both the chocolate and coffee notes. If you’re looking for a beer that tastes like ice cream, you might be disappointed, but if you’re looking for a damn good milk stout, you won’t be.
Each of the fruit additions in @dogfishhead's Flesh & Blood IPA is loud and clear: invigorating orange zest, sunny lemon pulp, earthy blood orange ... blood. They all arrive at once on the tongue, delivering a compact array of citrus before soft baked bread rises right at the swallow and tangy blood orange grips the tongue. We especially dig how the beer avoids relying too heavily on its fruit additions, which means it never gets too sweet, too tart, or too far from being an IPA.
Okay, we'll allow it this time, but after those candies have all been eaten, that glass better have some beer in it. #happyvalentinesday
One specific group of beers we're enamored of (especially with a certain holiday happening tomorrow): stouts and porters with cherry cordial flavors. Read about six of our favorites via the link in our profile.
@bentriverbrewing QC Haze falls in a sweet spot between a NE-style IPA's tangerine and marmalade flavors and the clean, solid bitterness we'd expect from a tradition version. In all, yes please.
Wow. Nashi Orchards Island Harvest Perry was a nice standout at @cidersummit Chicago today. How great is that 7 ounce bottle, too?
Draft is at the Arizona Strong Beer Festival in Phoenix today! The name is no joke: The beer in the glass is @historicbrewingcompany Alternative Facts, a 10% ABV double IPA.

