Life on Tap.

Home Beer Runner Weighing in

Weighing in

Beer Runner
SHARE
/ 0

By now, it’s a given that most races offer craft beer to all finishers. But some races go above and beyond for their winners with the ultimate prize: Their weight in beer.

Sometimes it’s for special occasions. The 50th running of the Scotiabank Calgary Marathon offered the top male and female finishers their weight in Wild Rose Brewery beer for the 50K. Everybody who finished took home a beer stein. The overall winner came away with 120 bottles of beer.

Sometimes whole teams win their weight in beer. That was the case for Deschutes Brewery’s relay race. The Oregon brewery hosted the Brewers Cup Relay, a 4-kilometer race for teams of two or four runners. Participants ran and drank a Pacific Wonderland Lager before tagging a teammate to repeat the process.

Prizes include winning the team’s weight in Deschutes Brewery Pacific Wonderland Lager; Deschutes Brewery Public House gift certificates and Deschutes Brewery swag.

Avery Brewing Company also offered the prize for its 4K Four on the Fourth. Avery has long been a supporter of earning your beer with sweat, and they also hosted bike rides that start and end at their Tap Room.

There was a lot of competition for Avery’s top prize among the elite athletes in Boulder, and the female winner was Kayoko Fukushi, an Olympic marathoner for Japan. Her prize translated to five cases of craft brew from Avery Brewing Co. But since the Olympian was training for Rio in August, she didn’t drink her winnings. Instead, she shared it with her agent and the Japanese team coaches.

Fukushi’s training partner, meanwhile, finished second in his age group and took home a case of beer. He gave his winnings to the owners of Twin Lakes Inn, where the team stays every year, according to Runner’s World.

So if you’re not fast enough to win your weight in beer, at least make friends someone who can. They’ll probably have more than they can drink anyway.

Week 11 #BeerFit CHALLENGE

Sign up for a race that has craft beer winnings at the end. And if you’re not likely to win, at least sign up for a race where everyone gets craft beer at the end.

Post photos on Instagram and Twitter of your post-race prizes with the hashtag #BeerFit

 

Related Articles

,
How to live by simple beer and exercise rules

,
Weekend beer and racing report

,
50 reasons to love running

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

This is *not* your typical pumpkin beer. @hiwirebrewing’s Sour Pumpkin Ale is brewed with roasted delicata pumpkins, cinnamon basil and blue ginger (all from @rayburnfarm) and then aged in rum, red wine and whiskey barrels for months before blending. The result is a totally different take on pumpkin beers that’s not bombarded with pie spices. 🎃
More ounces of delicious beer—we can toast to that! 🍻 @creaturecomfortsbeer has been canning in 16-ounces for about a month and a half now, and this is Duende, the first beer to appear in the new format. Since then, the brewery’s also released Crescendo IPA in 16-ounce four-packs. Anyone picked them up?
Oh good, we can finally stop eating directly from the peanut butter jar now that @motherearthbrewco’s bourbon barrel-aged peanut butter imperial stout is here! This autumn seasonal wallops the nose with fudge, spicy wet whiskey barrel, creamy peanut butter and nougat. The sip delivers huge milk chocolate, red raspberry, liquid marshmallow fluff before an exhale of peanut shell. Fellow peanut fiends, check it out.
You’d be forgiven for swapping a pint glass for a mug when you pour @averybrewingco’s Chai High porter. Lovers of chai’s ginger, cinnamon and spice will find all those familiar fall flavors over a rich porter base. Autumn engaged.
You could say we've fallen for @cellador_ales' Ad Absurdum saison. The lively pour bursts with aromas of white wine grapes, sharp oak, lime leaf and a quickly fading acetic twang. The sip should please fans of tart American saisons: Lemon rind and vino verde flavors are cushioned by an earthy osmanthus tea note, with spelt contributing complexity to the grain bill.
Darkness Day is almost here! On October 21, Surly Brewing releases Darkness, its big-as-can-get, broodingly black, gorgeously rich Russian Imperial Stout. We got a sneak peek, and where chocolate, coffee, tobacco and a wisp of cherry end, a hugely warming alcohol begins: Treat yourself to a taste of the dark side. #SurlyBrewing #sponsored
We believe in UFOs, martians, space invaders and the power of delicious spontaneously fermented beer. All of that brings us to Roswell, an outstanding series of lambic-inspired, fruited beer from the black-ops folks at @blackprojectbeer. The truth is out there—these beers are intergalacticly good.
Who's tried this awesome collaboration from @stonebrewing/@garageproject/@beavertownbeer? It's a double IPA with kiwi, yuzu and a kick of habanero. Hops meets heat meets juicy fruit is a killer trio.

Advertisement