Life on Tap.

Home Beer Why we should all be drinking maibocks right now

Why we should all be drinking maibocks right now

Brewers sell us on the month's most appropriate style.
Beer
SHARE
, / 0

WEB_20170426_DraftMag_MaibockWhile spring in general is a great time to reach for crisp and flavorful German lagers, maibocks specifically tend to hit taps and shelves right about now. Mai is the German word for May, the month when this type of German lager was historically produced. It’s also known as a heller bock or helles bock, though we’ll stick with calling it a maibock here.

Besides the name, why are they just the right beer to get acquainted with this month?

“Germans were traditionally drinking maibock after a long winter of drinking regular bocks and brown doppelbocks. This is nice and clean and bright and it represents springtime,” says John Dean, brewmaster at Topeka, Kansas’s Blind Tiger Brewpub, which has won numerous World Beer Cup and Great American Beer Festival medals for its maibock. “But now we keep it on year-round and it’s probably the second most-produced beer in the brewery. It’s a fabulous beer. To just have it only in May just seems wrong.”

Maibocks are an ideal springtime transition lager because they’re lighter in color and less malt-rich than other bocks, but still have an elevated alcohol content (relative to other lagers) of about 6-7.5%. When the weather’s still cool enough to require a bit of a beer jacket but dammit you’re not going to let the first sunny May day pass without sitting on your patio, make sure to have a maibock on hand.

“In my opinion, a good bock should be nice and dry and though it’s high in alcohol, you shouldn’t be able to taste that alcohol,” says Lisa Allen, head brewer at McMinnville, Oregon-based lager brewery Heater Allen Brewing, whose Lenzbock maibock appears on draft and in 500mL bottles this month and into June. “I think that people who tend to like darker bocks, some of those people stay away from lighter styles. But this has a similar richness as the darker styles so I think it would be a good style for people who like bocks in general. And people who maybe shy away from richer styles and go for pilsners or blonde ales or helles might actually enjoy a maibock.”

So yes, everyone should like maibocks. Even drinkers who forgo lagers because they’re too malt-focused might be surprised by a good maibock. The style should display more bittering hops than other bocks, lending a more balanced finish.

“You don’t have a lot of hop aroma in this style; you’re not going for IPA, but because the body is rich and your finishing gravity doesn’t go as low as a pilsner, you need the hop bitterness to offset the sweetness,” Dean says. “Otherwise you’d have this cloying sweet beer, but a maibock is about drinkability. You want to order another.”

The last thing you’ll need to know before bellying up to the bar for one of these spring harbingers: how to pronounce it. Now that you know it’s MY-bock, go forth and conquer.

Tags: , , , , ,

 

Author
Kate Bernot is DRAFT’s beer editor. Reach her at kate.bernot[at]draftmag.com.

Related Articles

,
Alaska: beer in the last frontier

The flavors we’re craving right now

Quiz: Thinking caps

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

If watermelons are 90 percent water, and beer is also 90 percent water, then a beer made with watermelons is 180 percent water, right? We're pretty sure that math checks out. Watermelon Session Ale earned its way into cans this year due to its standing as 2016's top-selling draft at the @montaukbrewco taproom, and it's easy to see what's so likable about it: The melon is subtle and the hops have a green, rindlike quality that jibes with the fruit before a refreshingly dry crackers-and-bubblegum finish.
In true @southerntierbrewery style, Thick Mint goes huge on the mint and cocoa flavors, so each sip is like brushing your teeth with a chocolate toothbrush. Plus, there's hardly a hint of the 10% ABV and it's available now--no Girl Scouts required.
@indybrewing's Cucumber Redbud is like a spa day for your tongue. Sliced and salt-dusted cucumbers lead the sip and soothe the palate; snappy wheat and a hint of pear appear at the swallow alongside invigorating lemon-juice tartness.
Denver's @trvebrewing and Asheville's @burialbeer didn't play it safe with this collab; the dark wild ale aged in whiskey barrels with cinnamon and lemon peel is a strange, challenging brew. Cinnamon coats the tongue and lemon brushes it right off, while hints of chocolate truffles, cabernet and Nilla wafers pair up with intense cherry tartness between sips. As the beer warms, its tongue-twisting lessens; let it get close to room temp to experience the weirdness—and goodness—fully.
The legend of the Konami Code goes like this: Back in 1985, video game designer Kazuhisa Hashimoto was testing out the arcade game Gradius. To avoid playing the whole game like any other chump, he designed a shortcut: An easy-to-enter button code that gave him all the powerups. But dummy forgot to remove the cheat, and when the game went live in 1986, it was still there. That code—Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A, Select, Start—then spilled into a number of Konami games, earning a place in the hearts of video game nerds everywhere. @bottlelogicbrewing has announced that the entire Konami Code will eventually be represented through the series of hazy IPA cans kicked off by Up Up, and the second in the series, Down Down, was released last week.
This photo's a little misleading, because those are fresh red grapes and @trvebrewing's Ecate gets its meaty fruit character from extended aging on grape pomace (the skins, pulp, seeds and stems of the fruit). You get the idea, though.
After mating season, jackalopes shed their antlers and seek out their favorite beer: @lamplighterbrew Jackalope. The rare creatures can’t get enough of the imperial IPA’s Citra, Amarillo and Idaho 7 hops or its flavors of grapefruit zest, mango and pine needles atop a soft pastry dough base, and the 8% ABV helps them get over the loss of their sweet racks.
The velvet-smooth flavor melding bittersweet chocolate, marshmallow powder, peanut shells and faint hints of charcoal-grilled pork is a good reason to pick up this dry stout from @cibrewing and @blackaleproject. Another, even better one: Sales benefit Building for America's Bravest, a charity that constructs customized homes for veterans with catastrophic injuries.

Advertisement