Crack open a cool, tall … cabernet?

When you usually drink beer but want to try wine, do you know what to order?
WEB_20170608_WineForBeerDrinkersAs a beer drinker, you like variety. Sometimes you want an IPA; other times you want a stout. But what if you feel like wine? Would you know what to try? Check out this primer that compares popular beer styles with similar taste profiles in wines.

Pilsner
If you enjoy this lighter style with its golden hue, bright carbonation and subtle floral notes, go for a pinot grigio from Italy. These crisp white wines often have lower ABV, similar to pilsner, with good acidity and notes of stone fruit or pear.
We recommend: 2015 Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio

IPA
Whether you like bitter, herbal or citrusy, floral hops, you’ll want to check out a sauvignon blanc from New Zealand or South Africa. The herbaceous, grassy notes mixed with some fruity prickly pear might remind you of your favorite IPA.
We recommend: 2016 Southern Right Sauvignon Blanc

Belgian Dubbel
This style is noted for its raisiny, bready and peppery character; you can easily turn to a pinot noir, which also has flavors that vary from berry and spice to earthy dark cherry.
We recommend: 2014 Sanford Pinot Noir from Sta. Rita Hills

Wild Ale
Spontaneously fermented beers will usually have some level of funk. If that’s what you like, you can’t go wrong with a Rhone blend, often comprising grenache, syrah and mouvédre (a.k.a. GSM). These wines tend to be a little funky in a good, barnyard kind of way with nice earth, a smattering of red fruit and a zippy finish.
We recommend: 2012 E. Guigal Cotes du Rhone Red

Porter and Stout
While not exactly the same, porters and stouts both come off big and bold, giving off dark chocolate and coffee notes. Go for a merlot or cabernet sauvignon to get those same chocolate, coffee, dark fruit and earthy notes.
We recommend: 2013 Emblem Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

