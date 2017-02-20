Life on Tap.

Home Beer A six-pack of winter citrus

A six-pack of winter citrus

Don’t ignore citrus beers in the winter; reach for IPAs and amber ales that have a bit more oomph than summer’s blonde ales and shandies. Farmers harvest oranges, grapefruit, limes and other citrus between October and May, making winter months the ideal time to pump some extra vitamin C into your glass.
Beer
SHARE
/ 0
Photo by Ed Rudolph | Styling by Elizabeth Normoyle

Photo by Ed Rudolph | Styling by Elizabeth Normoyle

New Belgium Citradelic
A profusion of tropical and fruity hops—Citra, Mandarina Bavaria, Azacca and Galaxy—beefs up this IPA’s tangerine peel addition and adds bright, juicy complexity to the sweet-tangy aroma. The even-keeled sip introduces orange and lemon rindlike flavors that tilt the swallow toward an earthy, slightly grassy close.

Latitude 33 Blood Orange IPA
Less acidic and more berrylike than navel oranges, blood oranges contribute a pulpy, tropical kick to this West Coast IPA’s aroma. Leafy and grapefruitlike hops begin the earthy-sweet sip before firm bitterness hits the palate, leaving a bite of deep mango flavor at the finish.

Alpine Mandarin Nectar
A double dose of oranges—fresh zest and orange blossom honey— lends a soft citrusy-floral sweetness to this honey ale spiced with coriander. Spiced honey arrives on the tongue first, deepening into orange blossom and pastry dough flavors, like a Christmas sugar cookie.

Baird Temple Garden Yuzu Ale
Japanese-grown yuzu fruit resemble spherical, slightly lumpy lemons and are so tart that they’re rarely eaten plain. But their tangy, hand-processed peels and juice meet a cushiony wheat beer base for a smooth, lemon-tart mouthful that would pair deftly with pad thai or fried chicken.

Brew Hub Keybilly Island Ale
A sturdy but not too sweet amber ale provides a lightly toasted base for intensely aromatic and sharp Key lime juice to shine. More concentrated than Persian limes, these tiny green fruits are synonymous with the Florida Keys; this easydrinking, zesty beer might put you in vacation mode.

SanTan MoonJuice Galactic Grapefruit IPA
Grapefruit IPAs have recently become ubiquitous, but SanTan’s stands apart for its aroma that mixes grapefruit rind with fresh chive-scented hops. The sip opens with a flash of mango and peachy hops before smoothly integrated grapefruit guides it to a pithy and cleanly bitter finale.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

It may still be winter, but that doesn't mean you're required to keep drinking stouts and porters. Farmers harvest oranges, grapefruit, limes and other citrus between October and May, making winter months the ideal time to pump some extra vitamin C into your glass. Read more via the link in our profile.
Swung through the small town of Philipsburg, MT today and couldn't resist a pint of @philipsburgbrew's properly sessionable English dark mild. The building that houses the original brewery and small taproom is dripping with charm—constructed in the 1880s and smack on the corner of downtown. A nice pit stop.
We skipped the latte this morning and went straight for @moderntimesbeer's Black House Nitro. Same difference, really; coffee beans, coconut and cocoa nibs give the beer a frappuccino flavor that shifts from Italian roast to dark chocolate, craisins and a hint of cigarette smoke. Cocoa powder and vanilla sweeten each marshmallow-soft swallow, with coffee grounds and toasted coconut lingering long after the can's empty.
Today in brewery/ice cream maker collaborations worthy of whipped cream and a cherry: @BraxtonBrewCo’s @graeters Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout. Though smooth and creamy as Yoohoo, the beer’s not sweet; it actually smells more like Italian roast coffee than any of the flavors in the name, with roasted pecans, sourdough bread and earthy raspberry seeds bringing up the rear. Lactose and dark chocolate lead the sip but beat a quick exit at the dry, bitter, slightly ashy finish, while tangy raspberry is an afterthought than attaches to both the chocolate and coffee notes. If you’re looking for a beer that tastes like ice cream, you might be disappointed, but if you’re looking for a damn good milk stout, you won’t be.
Each of the fruit additions in @dogfishhead's Flesh & Blood IPA is loud and clear: invigorating orange zest, sunny lemon pulp, earthy blood orange ... blood. They all arrive at once on the tongue, delivering a compact array of citrus before soft baked bread rises right at the swallow and tangy blood orange grips the tongue. We especially dig how the beer avoids relying too heavily on its fruit additions, which means it never gets too sweet, too tart, or too far from being an IPA.
Okay, we'll allow it this time, but after those candies have all been eaten, that glass better have some beer in it. #happyvalentinesday
One specific group of beers we're enamored of (especially with a certain holiday happening tomorrow): stouts and porters with cherry cordial flavors. Read about six of our favorites via the link in our profile.
@bentriverbrewing QC Haze falls in a sweet spot between a NE-style IPA's tangerine and marmalade flavors and the clean, solid bitterness we'd expect from a tradition version. In all, yes please.

Advertisement