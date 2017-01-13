Life on Tap.

Home Beer Your best pet-and-beer Instagrams

Your best pet-and-beer Instagrams

Prepare for a batch of adorable pet-and-beer Instagrams to double tap.
Beer
SHARE
/ 0

Yes, beer can be serious business (sometimes). But other times, it’s about kicking back and sharing a pint with good company, even of the furry variety. These double-tap-worthy Instagrams prove that the only things our readers love more than beer are their furry friends. Follow us on Instagram @draftmag for more upcoming beer photo contests. 

 

Tags: , , , ,

 

Related Articles

DRAFT sixer: Smoke beers

,
Toasting 2,500 times on Untappd

,
Sixer: Spring bocks

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

@DRAFTMAG on Instagram

When a German lager meets a quartet of American hops ... you have a beer that dreams of thawing weather. Montana, keep an eye out for @bayernbrewing's Inconceivable, hitting taps and bottles soon.
Say goodbye to @newbelgium Ranger and Rampant, and say hello to the Voodoo Rangers. The 8 Hop Pale Ale combines flavors of fresh-cut grass, Clementine oranges and caramelized garlic in a crushably clean 5.5% format; the 7% IPA utilizes Mosaic and Amarillo hops for flashes of Lemonheads, tangerine, mango and dried onion; and the Imperial IPA hides its 9% ABV behind notes of pine needles, cantaloupe rind, orange blossom honey and rose petals.
All three of the canned IPAs we tried from Atlanta-based newbie @scofflawbeer impressed us with their balance (see what we did there?), but we especially dug Hooligan, whose feather-light bitterness made flavors of orange zest, papaya, sugar cookies and green onion topped with a splash of tangy grapefruit all the more enticing.
An estival for the rest of y'all, @jesterkingbrewery’s Estival Dichotomous 2016 blends a wild-fermented saison with grapefruits, tangelos and marion blackberries. Flavors of fresh green oak, crisp pear, warm vanilla, orange blossom honey, tangelos and sulfur shift and shimmer before grapefruity twang tugs the tongue at the swallow.
This probably isn’t the best way to open a can of @barrier_brewing_co Tanto, but it’s definitely the most appropriate. A double dry-hop dose of ID007 (the hop formerly known as Idaho 7), Citra, Chinook and Simcoe lends aromas of lemons, garlic, marijuana, mango and lawn clippings that cut through the nose like the short samurai sword for which the beer’s named; the flavor is softer, with each chewy sip introducing the tongue to a procession of grapefruit, fresh white onion, pineapple skin and baked biscuits.
If there's an session IPA that does more with 3% ABV than @mcfatebrewing's Kimchi Session IPA, we haven't found it. There's no actual kimchi flavor (it was named after a brewer's late dog); instead, mown grass, peaches, tangerine and saltine crackers stack up before a finish quick as a fingersnap.
Amazeballs is a real word that was added to the Oxford Dictionary in 2014, so say it all you want--especially in relation to this Galaxy-hopped @peekskillbrewery pale ale returning to shelves this month. Read more about the beer at draftmag.com.
Very few beers made with a single malt and single hop variety (AKA SMaSH beers) have the complexity and balance of @lonepint's Yellow Rose. The IPA's bittered, flavored and massively dry-hopped with whole-cone Mosaic hops; doughy pilsner malt forms a just-strong-enough base to support copious amounts of juicy tangerine, peach, grapefruit and melon meringue.

Advertisement