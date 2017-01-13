Your best pet-and-beer Instagrams

Yes, beer can be serious business (sometimes). But other times, it’s about kicking back and sharing a pint with good company, even of the furry variety. These double-tap-worthy Instagrams prove that the only things our readers love more than beer are their furry friends. Follow us on Instagram @draftmag for more upcoming beer photo contests.
@blazerthebordercollie
Dog: Blazer
Human: Dan Balmer
@blazerthebordercollie
@catsontap
Cat: Rosie
Human: Caroline Campion
@CatsOnTap
@cavebrewing
Dog: Miska Mae Carfagno
Human: Matt Carfagno
@Cavebrewing
@frenchie_pablo
Dog: Pablo
Human: Donna Gaudreau
@frenchie_pablo
@maxlinebrewing
Dog: Tizzy
Human: Alisha Lubben
@MaxlineBrewing
@monte_moore_
Dog: Murphy
Human: Monte Moore
@monte_moore_
@poppythebeerdog
Dog: Poppy
Human: Grace Hargis
@poppythebeerdog
@prolificleisure
Dog: Pebbles
Human: Steve Begin
@prolificleisure
@pup.pup.goose
Dog: Goose
Humans: Ben Healy & Elise Macdonald
@pup.pup.goose
@speluso
Dog: Lorenzo
Human: Scott Peluso
@speluso
Leave A Reply