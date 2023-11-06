Best Breweries in Summerville, SC

Buckle up for a fun, frothy ride as we explore the best breweries in Summerville, South Carolina. From rustic beer taverns to enticing beer gardens, your tastebuds will be in heaven with the tantalizing array of craft beers on offer here!

Summerville’s brewery scene has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, with a handful of local breweries in and around the Summerville area producing mouthwatering craft brews like mouthwatering Pilsners, Imperial Stouts, and some of the best lagers in the state.

Summerville, lovingly nicknamed the ‘Flowertown in the Pines’ for its beautiful gardens, tranquil pine forests, and annual flower festival, is also the birthplace of sweet tea.

Though Summerville is considered a small town, it packs a punch when it comes to fun activities, scenic landscapes, and evening entertainment at one of many restaurants and breweries. The Azalea Park & Sculpture Garden is one of the main attractions in Summerville for picnics, playing games, and relaxing strolls.

There’s also history in this town – the Summerville Museum and Research Center and the Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site, featuring an old brick tower, acres of trails off the beaten path to explore, and picturesque views of Ashley River, are well worth the visit.

Besides Summerville’s beauty and charm, its brewery scene attracts visitors far and wide, promising innovative beers, exceptional hospitality, and lively entertainment. And if you want to witness small-town vibes at its best, visit during September for the annual Sweet Tea Festival, where world-class food, artisanal beer, music, and tons of vendors come together!

This quaint town encompasses Southern culture and will certainly capture your heart and taste buds! So put on your drinking caps and journey with us as we stroll through Summerville’s best breweries!

Readers Favorite: Oak Road Brewery

Being the oldest brewery in Summerville and offering the best craft beers, Oak Road Brewery is the go-to spot for a relaxing evening for most locals and tourists. The establishment takes pride in its brewing process by minimizing the use of automated systems and valuing traditional methods over mass production. It’s also the best place in Summerville to host an event, and the staff are super friendly and positive, giving the place a laid-back vibe.

Located just off North Main St, Oak Road Brewery is the oldest operating craft brewery in Summerville and a beloved local hotspot in this small town since its opening in 2013.

Renowned for its wide selection of craft beers, each produced with quality and distinct flavors, like their flagship Jogglin’ Board Helles Lager, Mother Heffer – German-style Hefeweizen, and 1847 Summerville American lager. You’ll always find something new to taste at Oak Road Brewery, with a tap list that constantly evolves and rotates.

The Brewery also hosts numerous events, like trivia, Mario tournaments, music bingo, food trucks, and live music to engage with the community. It’s a super welcoming place where friends, families, and even pets are welcome to kick back and enjoy the vibrant lineup of beers.

Location details:

Website

Events

Address: 108 E 3rd N St, Summerville, SC 29483

Phone: (843) 695 9886

Recommended Beer: Jogglin’ Board Helles Lager

Frothy Beard Off World Brewery goes beyond just being a place to get a great beer! Their large outdoor seating area makes it a great place for friends and family to gather, and inside, the unique, space-themed decor and atmosphere are filled with arcade games and board games to provide a nostalgic, fun atmosphere.

This small batch brewery offers a taste for every palate with signature brews like the spiced Andale pale ale, featuring jalapeno and cilantro flavors, and the Positive Vibes golden ale, a light, crisp and malty refreshing brew.

You can also order shareable bites, handheld food, and bowls at the establishment and see live music performances from local musicians. Private event catering is also provided for large groups.

Location details:

Website

Events

Address: 117 S Main St, Summerville, SC 29483

Phone: (843) 285 5520

Recommended Beer: Positive Vibes golden ale

Carolina Ale House is a bustling sports-themed bar and grill chain specializing in American fare and brewing local craft beer. Known for its comfortable atmosphere and family-friendly design, the Ale House offers a relaxing place to watch your favorite sports, with dozens of TVs spread throughout the restaurant displaying various live sports channels.

Their food menu, including award-winning wings, juicy burgers, fresh salads, and savory flatbreads, pair well with the impressive selection of local craft and imported beers, like Voodoo Ranger Juicy IPA, Pabst Blue Ribbon lager, Hoppyum IPA, and Highland Gaelic Ale to name a few.

Carolina Ale House isn’t just about great food and craft beer; they’re strong believers in building a sense of community and giving back, so they hold regular fundraising events to support local causes. This place is where sporty vibes, refreshing beers, delicious food, and a sense of community come together.

Location details:

Website

Events: N/A

Address: 191 Sigma Dr, Summerville, SC 29483

Phone: (843) 471 1970

Recommended Beer:

If you’re looking for the best pub in South Carolina to watch soccer, Madra Rua Irish Pub is the place! This beloved local spot located in Summerville, SC, close to the Roper St Francis Berkeley Hospital is a charming Irish pub with a cozy atmosphere that has won multiple awards for the best authentic pub.

They serve traditional Irish dishes such as Shepherd’s Pie, Fish and Chips, and Bangers and Mash, among other hearty dishes. They also provide a great selection of Irish beers, such as Guinness, Smithwicks, and Magners cider.

Although the brewery becomes a lively place on game day, they have quiet areas for those who want to just relax, romance, or even read a book with a refreshing cold brew.

Location details:

Website

Events: N/A

Address: 2066 N Main St, Summerville, SC 29483

Phone: (843) 821 9434

Recommended Beer: Guinness

Expert tip

If you’re visiting Summerville in spring, you have to visit Azalea Park!

The park hosts the Flowertown Festival every spring (the largest arts and crafts festival in South Carolina). It is best known for its award-winning beautifully landscaped theme gardens and thousands of azaleas, making it the perfect representation of Summerville, ‘The Flower Town in the Pines’.

This is a special place not just because of its natural beauty but also due to its history, with acres of greenery, stunning sculptures by Charles Sumner, ponds, beautiful gardens, and winding walking trails.

It’s a peaceful spot in this small town – and one that people of all ages can enjoy.

FAQs

Do the breweries in Summerville offer tours? Yes, Oak Road Brewery is known to offer tours. Which brewery in Summerville, SC, is best to host a birthday party? Oak Road Brewery is the best brewery in Summerville for hosting all types of events. The brewery offers a kid-friendly environment with games available and a seated outdoor patio that can accommodate small and big gatherings, making it an ideal location for birthday parties for kids and adults. Which breweries in Summerville are close to The Azalea Park? Frothy Beard Brewery and Oak Road Brewery are the two closest breweries to Azalea Park. Both breweries are a 4-minute drive or a 10-minute walk up the South Main Street from the park.

Wrapping up – Best breweries in Summerville, SC

Whether you’re in town for a visit or just moved into the neighborhood, these breweries in charming Summerville, SC, are worth exploring. We’d love to hear about your beer-cation, so be sure to share your experiences of the breweries with us!