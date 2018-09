Two articles ago I described a shorter road trip up California and Oregon. This road trip? A bit further. Several long days of driving took us from Portland, OR all the way back into the Midwest. This article is dedicated to my wife, as 3 of the 4 breweries I am about to discuss were hit only due to her patience. My stops in Boise, ID, Laramie, WY, and Norkfolk, NE were not places we spent the night, they were simply along the route…