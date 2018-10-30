Could You Be a Beer Judge?

Just in time for the season, Cincinnati’s own Brewery District has teamed up with Cincinnati Landmark Productions, Cincinnati Escape Room and Christian Moerlein to put on a production that combines history with mystery and an interactive puzzle that you’ll need to solve.
In my ongoing quest to visit breweries all across this great land, I have now surpassed the 400 mark, and they’ve been spread across 37 states and 175+ cities. To celebrate this landmark, I’ve put together a ‘Special Edition’ of Brewery Travels: A rundown of my favorites in each of the states visited so far.
