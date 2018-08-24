Earthworks Now Brewing in Heath

Licking County gained its eighth craft brewer with the recent debut of Earthworks Brewing.

Earthworks released its first beer last week, an elderberry cherry ale named Elder Burried. The small batch production-only brewery takes its name from the area’s famous mounds built by the Hopewells more than 1500 years ago.

Owners Jaron McCoy, Steve Henry and Brady Newton are carving out a unique niche in the Central Ohio craft beer scene by brewing beers that come from the earth, so to speak. “There’s a reason we are named Earthworks,” said McCoy.