Home Beer Earthworks Now Brewing in Heath

Beer

Earthworks Now Brewing in Heath

SHARE
, / 0
CATEGORIES: Beer   MIDWEST   Midwest Breweries  

Licking County gained its eighth craft brewer with the recent debut of Earthworks Brewing.

Earthworks released its first beer last week, an elderberry cherry ale named Elder Burried. The small batch production-only brewery takes its name from the area’s famous mounds built by the Hopewells more than 1500 years ago.

Owners Jaron McCoy, Steve Henry and Brady Newton are carving out a unique niche in the Central Ohio craft beer scene by brewing beers that come from the earth, so to speak. “There’s a reason we are named Earthworks,” said McCoy.

 

Author
draftmag.com

Two Roads/Lawson’s Finest Liquids Typecast

Even with the massive popularity of taprooms there are still a large number of breweries who rely on contract brewing, where they rent space …

CATEGORIES: Beer   NORTHEAST   Northeast Breweries  
draftmag.com

The OGs of Craft Beer – Magic Hat Brewing Company – #9

In writing this, I fired up the PorchDrinking DeLorean and visited our original showcase of 9 from 2012. Even though it’s way before my time with Tristan and the gang, reading the article was a nostalgia trip that perfectly reflects the reason 9 deserves its place in this series.

CATEGORIES: Beer   WEST   West Feature  

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

202 queries in 2.490 seconds.