When it comes to craft beer, there are lots of flavors and aromas to be enjoyed. Along with the wide variety of tastes and smells comes just as many ways to describe them. However, all too often the same words are used over and over. One specific term that is over used is hoppy. Most use this term to point to the bitterness of a beer. Let’s compare hoppy vs bitter to see if these terms are being used correctly and how we can better our vocabulary and expand our thinking.