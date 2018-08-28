Looking Back at Sierra Nevada’s Beer Camp Mills River 2018

The big day has come and gone for the Sierra Nevada Mills River Beer Camp. Looking back at the article we wrote before attending the event, how did it stack up? So many things to do and lots of beer to try especially the Employee Collaborations: did it live up to the expectations and hype? Let’s start from the very beginning…

There was no parking at the event location but plenty of shuttle busses servicing the surrounding area. We parked at the Hendersonville Courthouse where several busses were ready and ready. It was a continuous process to get people to the event and the wait relatively short. We were sort of surprised that the event itself was not at the brewery but in a field elsewhere on the property. Several people asked where the actual brewery was and were informed it was simply another road off the roundabout.