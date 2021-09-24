Stone Brewing announced today that venerable brewmaster Mitch Steele will be leaving the brewery to start one of his own. His last day will be June 30. Steele has been with Stone since 2006, crafting some of the brewery’s most iconic brands (Enjoy By IPA, Sublimely Self Righteous) and penning one of the definitive books on American IPAs, “IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.” Here, he explains his departure and reminisces about his time at the brewery.