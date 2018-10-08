Home Feature Our Favorite Puns and Beer Names From GABF 2018

Feature

Our Favorite Puns and Beer Names From GABF 2018

SHARE
, / 0
CATEGORIES: Feature   WEST   West Feature  

Tags: , ,

 

Author
allagash
draftmag.com

Allagash Farm to Face

A few years ago a friend of mine sent a text saying they had just tried the best beer ever, a sour ale brewed with peaches called Farm To Face from Allagash Brewing Company. I get beer recommendations all the time, but it is rare that they come with a “favorite beer ever” label, so I made a substantial effort to find a bottle. Unfortunately I came up empty, a limited amount of the beer has

CATEGORIES: Beer   Feature   NORTHEAST   Northeast Breweries  
Stein Brewing
draftmag.com

Stein Brewing Opens in Historic Mt. Vernon Building

Stein Brewing Company is now open in Mt. Vernon in the the Woodward Opera House building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as America’s oldest still-standing authentic 19th century theater.

CATEGORIES: Beer   Feature   MIDWEST   Midwest Breweries  

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

201 queries in 2.610 seconds.