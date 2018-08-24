Home Beer Swedish Beer? Yeah, Swedish Beer

Swedish Beer? Yeah, Swedish Beer

Our days were long and languid in Nynäshamn, a sleepy seaside town on the southern tip of the Stockholm archipelago where the sun barely sets in the summer months and people move at a relaxed pace. Things slow down even more here during the winter when it’s dark most of the day. We happily embraced the slower pace and views of the bucolic harbor in this distant town which is 4,000 miles from Philly, yet a world away. We surely didn’t expect to find any Philly connections during our visit. That is, until we stopped by Nynäshamns Ångbryggeri, Sweden’s fourth largest microbrewery, for a tasting and tour.

 

