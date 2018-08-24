The OGs of Craft Beer – Magic Hat Brewing Company – #9

By Danny King for Porchdrinking.com. In writing this, I fired up the PorchDrinking DeLorean and visited our original showcase of 9 from 2012. Even though it’s way before my time with Tristan and the gang, reading the article was a nostalgia trip that perfectly reflects the reason 9 deserves its place in this series. Coit Stevenson is so excited just to get 9 in Colorado he barely remembers to review it. 9 was for many drinkers their first dabble into fruit beers and pale ales. With the market today practically drowning in Blood Orange as multi-fruit sours are available in any mid-level liquor store, it’s nice to remember a time when a little bit of magic, and some apricot, brought so much wonder onto your palate.