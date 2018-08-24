Home Beer Two Roads/Lawson’s Finest Liquids Typecast

NORTHEAST

Two Roads/Lawson’s Finest Liquids Typecast

SHARE
, / 0
CATEGORIES: Beer   NORTHEAST   Northeast Breweries  

Even with the massive popularity of taprooms there are still a large number of breweries who rely on contract brewing, where they rent space and time at a larger brewery to produce and package their beer. Most contract breweries don’t have a set location, all of their beer is sold through distribution. Recently some breweries that have an established location have also taken to contact brewing as a way to expand capacity, if their physical brewery can’t meet demand contracting is a great way to produce more beer without an expensive expansion. These contract arrangements between established brands can also lead to interesting collaborations. Vermont based standout Lawson’s Finest Liquids now contract brews some large scale runs and cans their flagship beers at Two Roads Brewing in Connecticut. It makes sense that the two breweries would collaborate on a release. This meeting of the brewers minds resulted in Typecast, a Belgian style IPA brewed with Vermont white cedar and Connecticut Balsam Fir tips. Two Roads/Lawson’s Finest Liquids Typecast is available for a limited time on draft and in 16 oz cans.

 

Author
draftmag.com

The OGs of Craft Beer – Magic Hat Brewing Company – #9

In writing this, I fired up the PorchDrinking DeLorean and visited our original showcase of 9 from 2012. Even though it’s way before my time with Tristan and the gang, reading the article was a nostalgia trip that perfectly reflects the reason 9 deserves its place in this series.

CATEGORIES: Beer   WEST   West Feature  
draftmag.com

Earthworks Now Brewing in Heath

Licking County gained its eighth craft brewer with the recent debut of Earthworks Brewing. Earthworks released its first beer last week, an elderberry cherry …

CATEGORIES: Beer   MIDWEST   Midwest Breweries  

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

201 queries in 2.722 seconds.