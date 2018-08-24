Even with the massive popularity of taprooms there are still a large number of breweries who rely on contract brewing, where they rent space and time at a larger brewery to produce and package their beer. Most contract breweries don’t have a set location, all of their beer is sold through distribution. Recently some breweries that have an established location have also taken to contact brewing as a way to expand capacity, if their physical brewery can’t meet demand contracting is a great way to produce more beer without an expensive expansion. These contract arrangements between established brands can also lead to interesting collaborations. Vermont based standout Lawson’s Finest Liquids now contract brews some large scale runs and cans their flagship beers at Two Roads Brewing in Connecticut. It makes sense that the two breweries would collaborate on a release. This meeting of the brewers minds resulted in Typecast, a Belgian style IPA brewed with Vermont white cedar and Connecticut Balsam Fir tips. Two Roads/Lawson’s Finest Liquids Typecast is available for a limited time on draft and in 16 oz cans.