Marble Double White Review: A Witbier That Is Worth the Try

Marble Double White is a quaffable and excellent witbier that doesn’t stray far away from the typical style. The yeast strain imparts all kinds of flavors to this beer, from the bananas and pears to the light spice, all standing strong against the wheat malts backbone.

Whether you want to try out your first wheat beer or you’re in the mood for an excellent flavor profile, this is a suitable choice.

Keep on reading below to know more about this witbier as we cover the tasting notes, food pairings, nutrition facts and more in our review.

Marble Double White Stats

Country United States Brand Marble Brewery Style Witbier Taste Wheat, banana Body Medium Body ABV 7 percent Flavors & Aromas Wheat, spices, banana, fruits, yeast, vanilla, malt Serving Temperature 45 – 50 degrees Fahrenheit

Tasting Notes

Marble Double White Tasting Profile Appearance 9 Aroma 9 Mouthfeel 9.5 Flavor 9.5 9.3

Marble Double White Review

Double White is a witbier, although the high ABV level makes it more suited as a near-imperial witbier. It is made by Marble Brewing in New Mexico and is one of the best beers from the brewing company. It features an ABV of 7 percent.

The beer has flavors and aromas of wheat malts, banana, spices, fruits, vanilla, and yeast, with a touch of hay. It has a medium mouthfeel but still remains highly drinkable and has a yellow appearance. The witbier is the ideal refreshing choice for a hot day, but it is also creamy enough to act as a winter beer.

When drinking this beer, you should serve it in a weizen glass instead of the many other available beer glasses, which has a caved lip at the top that traps the thick foam head and aroma. The ideal serving temperature of this beer is from 45 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can garnish it with a lemon slice.

– Appearance

On the pour, the Double White ale features a yellow appearance that looks a bit like light straw. The beer has a hazy, cloudy appearance, but it is not opaque. You can easily see through the beer, and you might notice some bubbles floating around.

It has a small, white head, and it leaves a bit of lacing against the glass. The lacing is like lazy patches and sticks around for a while.

– Aroma

Bring the witbier to your nose and you get a pleasant aroma of wheat malt on the base. This is the only type of beer malt that is used for this beer. This is balanced out with some lesser spice and bubble gum candy, but these are mostly in the background of the scent.

Most of the aroma consists of ripe banana, as expected from a witbier. You will also notice some lemon, vanilla, and wafer malts. The aroma is not too overwhelming.

– Mouthfeel

On the palate, the wheat beer has a smooth and creamy body, and this is slick when it slides against your tongue. It has a medium body, but it isn’t too thick or heavy. Despite having a medium body, the beer is highly drinkable.

The yeast lends a bit to the body, and the wheat makes the body thick. The ABV level is decent, but you might notice a bit of warming on your tongue as you swallow.

– Flavor

The flavor of the Marble Brewery Double White ale is similar to the nose and tastes like your typical wheat beer but with much more flavor. Upfront, you get a taste of sweet banana, and the beer tastes rich and creamy. There is a balance of banana and vanilla at the front of the flavor, and it will almost remind you of a banana pudding. Below the vibrant flavor is a strong taste of malts.

In the middle of the taste, you get a lot of fruits, and you will notice pear, apple and lemon. The fruity taste is more subtle. In the finish, the beer becomes drier and will constrain the sweetness. In the finish, the witbier tastes like spices, and you will especially notice the coriander and white pepper, with a touch of hay.

– Food Pairings

The Double White beer is flexible for food pairings, so you can have it with different kinds of food. Enjoy the beer with light salads and soups, fruity Asian dishes, vegetarian dishes, seafood, and dishes that have a lot of citrus flavors. Dishes with sweet and sour components will pair well with the beer.

You can enjoy the beer with seafood too. Try out sushi, light fish dishes, lobster and smoked salmon, which taste great with the wheat base of the beer. It also goes great with pies, tacos, omelets, and quiches, so have this beer with your American-style brunch.

For your dessert pairing, enjoy the white beer with a delicious banana pudding, as it will taste great with the overall taste. Other good options include a carrot cake, banana bread, and lemon bars. If you want to pair the beer with cheese, have it with Gruyere, Feta, and goat cheese.

Ingredients

This beer is made with the typical ingredients for a witbier, so you can expect the Belgian yeast to be a main player. This is what adds a variety of flavors that you expect from a wheat beer. Other ingredients include wheat, hops, and water.

The wheat offers a solid base as you drink the beer, giving you hints of cracker malts. You can barely taste the hops when you drink it. Other notes that the yeast adds to the flavor include lemons, coriander and white pepper. The beer is also brewed with traditional spices.

Nutrition Facts

While the ABV of the Double White wheat beer is 7 percent, the IBU is 8. The ABV level is pretty high for a wheat beer, and while it is properly hidden, you still get an ethanol bite once the beer warms up. There is hardly any bitterness from the hops in the beer, and most of what you get is creamy, fruity and spicy notes.

There are 220 calories in every 12 ounces of beer, but the other nutrition facts are unknown. It is not a gluten-friendly beer and not suitable for anyone on the keto diet.

History

Marble Brewing released the Double White beer in 2009, and this is known as the most popular beer from the brewing company. It is also an award-winning beer, as it won the Bronze medal at the Great American Beer Festival in 2012 and the gold medal in 2014 for the Other Strong Bee category.

Marble Brewing was founded in 2008, which is a year before it released the wheat beer. It is a 30-barrel brewhouse and is the second-largest brewery in New Mexico. It has won several awards for all the beers in its selection and has multiple taprooms.

Conclusion

If you’re in the mood for a wheat beer, you should give the wheat beer a try and pair it with your favorite meals.

Here’s a summary of our beer review:

Double White is a witbier with an ABV of 7 percent.

is a witbier with an ABV of 7 percent. The beer has flavors and aromas of wheat malts, bananas, fruits, yeast esters, vanilla, and spices.

It is made with wheat, hops, Belgian yeast, and water.

The beer should be served in a weizen glass with a serving temperature of 45 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Pair it with light dishes, fruity Asian dishes, vegetarian food, seafood, American-style brunch, banana pudding, and Gruyere cheese.

It’s hard to get this beer outside of New Mexico, but you can order it online. Whenever you’re in town, get it at the brewery fresh from the tap.