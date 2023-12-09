The holidays bring out some of the most delicious drinks, and eggnog is one of the most popular mixes that have existed for centuries. In this article, we’ll be discussing the history of eggnog, the beer version, and its market variations, and how you can make an eggnog beer in your home.

Originally, the drink was believed to usher in wealth and prosperity during the holidays because of the supposed luxury ingredients used in olden times. However, this drink has become a popular and easily accessible staple, and we’re seeing some interesting variants like the Eggnog beer.

To some people, an eggnog is already horrifying enough to have the addition of beer in it. Others think it’s a mixed drink worth exploring, and we’ve seen brewing companies take the initiative to produce their versions of a beer nog.

How Did Eggnogs Come To Be?

Before egg nog, there was just the “nog,” which was quite popular in Norwich, England, about four hundred years ago. This nog or noggin was simply strong ale in small measures. However, in the 1700s to 1800s, the ale was used to make a posset by the more influential people of England.

This posset includes a mixture of this ale with hot milk and egg. At that time, eggs and milk were a staple accessible by the affluent, as cows and chickens were bred in the countryside. Years later, American immigrants who tried the posset added dark rum and bourbon to the mix, creating the popular egg nog we know today.

In summary, an egg nog is that which contains a mix of beaten eggs, milk, sugar, rum, brandy, and other alcoholic beverages. This mix sounds delicious enough to earn a reputation for being served on Christmas Eve and the rest of the holidays. As it’s a versatile beverage that accommodates alcohol, it’s only right for beer lovers to try the drink with a blend of their favorite beer.

The Beer Nog

Around the world, manufacturers have produced their own version of an egg nog infused with beer. Some brewing companies that have ventured into the production of a beer nog include the Carton Brewing Company, Kane Brewing Company, Shipyard, and Evil Twin’s Brewing Company. The following headings highlight and briefly detail the beer nog products from these breweries.

Kane Brewing’s Do I Even Like Eggnog?

Kane Brewing Company is located in New Jersey, and they produce this delicious beer nog called “Do I Even Like Eggnog?” It’s a holiday-inspired ale brewed from a blend of pilsner malt, lactose, wheat, and oats.

The sweetness of the eggnog beer from the lactose is balanced by the hops so you don’t get an overly sweet mix. This beer nog is then conditioned on a bourbon-soaked vanilla bean, ground cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg. If you love eggnog, you will enjoy how this beer nog pours with a festive, hazy gold color.

It’s full-bodied with a creamy consistency that you’d love with your Christmas cookies and other delicacies. The eggnog beer is with an alcohol content of 7.4%.

Carton Brewing Will It Nog?

“Will It Nog?” is a cream ale that’s brewed with just nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla bean. You’d enjoy this cream ale with a taste that goes with your Christmas desserts and dishes. The beer nog comes with a 10% abv and an IBU of 20.

Shipyard Brewing Company’s White Eggnog Porter

This brewery incorporates porter beers into eggnog to produce a beverage with an absolutely distinctive taste. The eggnog porter comes with a deep golden yellow to orange color, and it pours with a thick, creamy consistency. The beer nog comes with an alcohol content of 4.7%.

Evil Twin’s Eggnog IPA

This Eggnog IPA is produced by the Evil Twin Brewing Company, coming with an alcohol percentage of 8%. You can describe it as one of the popular IPAs shaken with egg whites laced with vanilla, nutmeg, and natural bourbon-type flavoring. The brew is creamy with tasting notes of nuts, hops, and citrus. The eggnog IPA is medium-bodied with a silky, smooth finish.

Another brewing company that was popular for making eggnog stout is Spring House Brewing Company. They experimented with several eggnog stouts, although with moderate success in the alcoholic beverages market.

How Do I Make A Beer Nog

With the right recipe, you can make your beer nog as you desire in the comfort of your home. Just grab a few store stuff with your favorite beer, and you’re halfway to making an eggnog beer. Generally, the ingredients you need include eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla, cream, and nutmeg. Your choice of beer will depend on how strong and what taste you want your eggnog beer to have.

Ingredients

4 cups whole milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon butter

4 eggs

½ cup white sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

12 oz beer

Beer tip: you could opt for an ale, a nitro stout, a porter, or an IPA. These are great beers to combine with your beer eggnog recipe. When you have these ingredients complete, you can take the following steps to prepare your beer nog.

Step 1

The first step of an eggnog beer recipe is to make your custard base. You can choose to use your hand whisk or an electric mixer as long as you get a creamy consistency.

Mix milk, vanilla extract, and butter in a pan. Mix over medium heat until simmering; remove from heat before it comes to a boil, if you come to a boil and it tastes or smells scorched, start over. Optional you can add flavors to this part of the base like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves or ginger.

Step 2

Whisk eggs, sugar, and cornstarch together in a bowl until sugar dissolves.

Pro Tip: In this stage, you want to be watchful of the kind of eggs you use. If they look strange or smell funny, discard them straight away or crack them in another bowl before using them in your custard base. You don’t want to ruin your eggnog before it even leaves the custard base.

Step 3

Set the saucepan back over low heat. Pour in egg mixture slowly, whisking constantly, until custard thickens enough to coat the bottom of a spoon, 5 to 10 minutes.

After proper mixing of your custard base with seasoning, the next step is to incorporate your beer into the mix. For the most creamy mix possible, you want to use beers such as nitro milk stouts. Also, this is the stage where you add your cream and mix thoroughly. Ensure you mix till there’s a silky, thick foam on top of the mix.

Step 4

If the alcohol content in your beer is not enough for your eggnog beer, you can always add a shot or two of bourbon and rum. As you’re adding this shot, be sure to mix before scooping to serve. Also, you want to be cautious of how you serve the mix in cups so that everyone gets a scoop of the delicious froth on the eggnog beer.

Step 5

If you have an excess or you prefer your eggnog beer cold, you can always refrigerate it. However, when refrigerating, you should store it in an airtight pitcher or a bottle.

The preparation time for this beer nog should not exceed ten minutes before it’s ready to serve and drink.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a beer nog taste? A beer nog is pretty much a beer with the flavors of an egg nog. These beers typically come with a thick, creamy consistency, and if you love eggnog normally, you’d probably enjoy this beverage, too. When should you make a beer nog? You can make an eggnog beer any time you want, but they’re much more suitable for the holidays and festive period. In the olden times, egg nogs were made during the holidays to usher in wealth and prosperity into the new year. You can emulate this practice and make your beer nogs usher in luxury for the new year! What ingredients do I need for an eggnog beer? If you’re making this nog for yourself, you only need a few ingredients. These include cream, eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, cloves, ginger, milk, and a beer of your choice.

Wrapping up

With this, you can get an eggnog beer to celebrate the festive season with your family and friends. If you’d like to customize the beverage to your taste, it takes only a few ingredients and minutes to get it done. So, get mixing now and make the most of the holidays!