Welcome to our article of the world’s highest alcohol content beers! This guide is tailored for those looking to embark on a high ABV (Alcohol by Volume) journey. Join us in exploring strong beers, and we’ll help you get started on your high-alcohol beer adventure!

Top 3 Highest Percentage Beer

🍺 Brewmeister Snake Venom alcohol content: 67.5% abv

🍺 Brewmeister Armageddon alcohol content: 65% abv

🍺 Schorschbrau Schorschbock alcohol content: 57% abv and 43% abv

Beer with the Highest Alcohol Content

Let’s get right down to the nitty-gritty with this list of beers with the highest ABVs in the world.

Brewmeister Snake Venom

At the top of our list is the strongest beer in the world, which is the Brewmeister Snake Venom. This beer will blow your mind with its ABV set at 67.5 percent and will give you an idea of what to expect from the moment you open the bottle. It has a boozy aroma and an afterburn whenever you sip, making it similar to tequila or whiskey.

The beer is not ideal for chugging, as it says on the label. But despite the alcoholic character, it features a smoky, sweet, nutty and fruity character that makes it difficult to deny that it’s beer. Keep in mind that this beer is costly, so prepare yourself for this.

Brewmeister Armageddon

Next on our list is the Armageddon beer, also from Brewmeister, which features 65 percent alcohol content per 330ml bottle. This beer features a silky mouthfeel and a warm character that makes it ideal for cold winter days.

Setting itself apart from other beers, it combines delicious flavors of bubblegum and caramel. The brewers make it through a process of fractional freezing, in which they freeze the water in the beer while the alcohol remains liquid. Then they remove the ice, leaving the beer with mostly alcohol.

Schorschbrau Schorschbock 57 Percent and 43 Percent

We can’t look at a list of beer with most alcohol content without mentioning the Schorschbrau Schorschbock. There are two versions: 57 percent and 43 percent, although the latter is more common. Schorschbrau is a well-known German brewery with some of the strongest beers out there.

While the 43 percent beer is an amber ale, it has a fruity scent, aroma, and a tart finish.

On the other hand, the 53 percent version is a lager with hints of herbs and earth and a lot of fizzes. Only 450 bottles of the 43 percent beer are released every year, and it does not go stale.

Start the Future by Koelschip

Following closely is the Start the Future beer from Koelschip, showing that most Europeans offer high ABV brews. The 60 percent ABV brew is a German Eisbock, offering a sweet and tangy taste, thick mouthfeel, and bitter aftertaste.

Brewdog Sink the Bismark

You can also go for the Brewdog Sink the Bismark when looking out for alcoholic beers, as it features a 41 percent rating. This is an imperial India Pale Ale, with a lot of hoppiness giving it subtle bitterness. You can perceive hints of alcohol and resin on the nose, but this doesn’t take away from its beer character.

The beer is made through a long process of kettle hopping, freeze hopping and dry hopping, giving you a complex and spicy flavor. If you’ve ever had whiskey, you would also notice its similarity with the golden color and flavor.

Baladin Esprit de Noel

Although Italy stands out because of its wine and meat, it also has some fantastic beers. The Baladin Esprit de Noel is one of the top choices from this country and features a mind-blowing ABV of 40 percent. This beer is advertised as a spirit, probably because of its unique character and chocolate aftertaste.

The beer is bottled in a wine bottle, which can be pretty confusing if you don’t know what it is. Its faint amber color and aromatic scent might also be different from what you’d expect, but it completes its beer profile. The beer is best enjoyed when it’s cold.

Evil Twin Brewing Molotov Cocktail Heavy

Last on our list is the Evil Twin Brewing Molotov Cocktail Heavy, but it’s in no way one of the lowest ABVs out there. It features an outstanding 17.2 percent of alcohol, so you shouldn’t take this beer lightly.

If you want to get into the world of alcoholic beers, this can be a good starter choice. This Imperial IPA comes with many hops that deliver a fruity punch.

Some of the tasting notes of this beer include hops, caramel, mango and malt. As you pour it in a glass, you notice the dark amber color and poor head retention with no carbonation. The beer features a combination of malt and alcohol on the palate, while the mouthfeel is thick and grainy. The taste is quite different from what you’d expect from a beer.

Highest ABV Beers in the United States

Most of the beers on our list are from other countries like Italy and Germany, but some pretty strong beers are made domestically in the United States.

🍺 Samuel Adams Utopias: Known for its exceptional strength, this beer typically has an ABV ranging from 28% to 32%.

🍺 BrewDog Tactical Nuclear Penguin: This Scottish-style imperial stout boasts an impressive ABV of around 32%.

🍺 Three Floyds Dark Lord: This Russian imperial stout is renowned for its robust flavor and has an ABV of approximately 15%.

🍺 Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA: A strong and hoppy India Pale Ale with an ABV of around 15-20%, making it one of the highest ABV IPAs in the U.S.

🍺 The Bruery Black Tuesday beer with an ABV of 19.5 percent. The stout is made through a barrel aging process, giving it a complex and juicy character. You can also expect diverse undertones with hints of bourbon, maple syrup, dark chocolate and toffee. There is also a dessert version of this beer released yearly with an ABV that is a bit higher.

Wrapping Up

These impressive beers might feature boozy hints, but they also manage to retain their genuine beer character so you don’t feel like you’re missing out on anything.

ABV, which stands for alcohol by volume, measures the percentage of alcohol in a bottle.

It is calculated by subtracting final gravity from original gravity then multiplying the difference by 131.25.

The average beer ABV is 5 percent, and those with lower ABVs than that are considered light beers.

High ABV beers come with different characters and style profiles but with a boozy feeling.

High ABV beers are usually more expensive than regular beers, sometimes costing more than $300.

It’s best to drink less than four beer servings a day to avoid alcoholism.

You can get more drunk by avoiding eating and making cocktails using beer.

You can try out some of the strongest beers out there with the help of our complete guide.