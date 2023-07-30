Virtually all beer drinkers in the States and beyond have heard and tried the legendary Budweiser or a variation of it. It’s popularly referred to as the King of Beers for its longstanding history of serving Americans at all events. In this article, we detail these versions of the beer and everything you should know about the Budweiser brand.

Budweiser has been at the forefront of the beer industry for over a century, evolving with products from the classic Budweiser drink to Cheladas.

Everything You Should Know About Budweiser

Budweiser is a product of Anheuser Busch InBev (InBev), one of the biggest brewing companies in the world. However, before the beer became this huge, it was just a vision of two German immigrants in America, known as Adolphus Busch and Eberhard Anheuser. In 1876, both of them worked with Carl Conrad, a St. Louis bottler, to produce the refreshing, crisp lager known as Budweiser.

Since then, the beer has grown to become one of America’s favorite lager beers. Anheuser Busch has also advertised and sponsored Budweiser in several major events to retain its superior status over the decades. For instance, Budweiser is the official sponsor of a group of Clydesdales horses, known as Budweiser Clydesdales, bred for the exclusive use of promoting Anheuser Busch products.

They’ve also been the official beer for NASCAR, Major League Soccer, and several other sports events. AB InBev company spends hundreds of millions in advertisement of the beer annually, with a surety of generating billions in revenue. Asides from these heavy promos, Budweiser is popular amongst beer drinkers for its unique taste and superior drinkability.

The beer’s huge success has seen it compete with classics like Heineken, and its subsidiary, the Bud Light beer. In the following headings, we take a look at the classic Budweiser beer and some of the other popular versions of it.

Budweiser Beer

Budweiser is the first product beer from Anheuser Busch, brewed with two-row and six-row barley malt, verdant rice, filtered water, and hops. It’s a medium-bodied American-style lager, and it comes with a sweet, starchy flavor. The aroma is fruity and floral, and it comes with a clean and refreshing finish.

Budweiser cans and bottles come in different sizes, including 12, 16, and 25 ounces. You’d enjoy any of these servings with several dishes, from spicy to fatty food. The beer contains 5% alcohol by volume, and a 12-ounce serving contains 145 calories, 10.6 grams of carbohydrates, zero grams of fat, and 1.3 grams of proteins.

From the brewing process to the packaging, everything about the classic beer is done in America. As such, you’ll easily access this beer in your physical liquor stores and in online shops.

Budweiser Zero

For lovers of Budweiser’s taste who don’t want any alcohol, Budweiser Zero is the perfect choice. The beer is alcohol-free but with full flavors that let the drink go down easily. Budweizer Zero flavors include a subtle note of oak flavor, grain cereal, bread, and sugar cookies.

The non-alcoholic brew is made with malt, hops, rice, barley, and water. It also has zero sugar and no artificial flavors involved. Budweiser Zero comes in two sizes, including a 12-ounce can and bottle and a 16-ounce can. A 12-ounce can of the beer contains 50 calories, 11.5 grams of carbohydrates, and 1.4 grams of protein.

Budweiser Zero has a few health benefits, and you’d enjoy it paired with roasted chicken, spicy tacos, and hamburgers. You’ll find them available for purchase in different pack cases in online stores and in physical liquor stores.

Budweiser Supreme

With a sweetness gotten off flavors from honey and malt, Budweiser Supreme is one of our favorite versions of this beer. Its brewing process involves honey, malt, yeast, and beechwood chips, as a lagering aid. The flavors combine the sweetness of the honey and the slight bitterness of the malt to give a well-balanced flavor profile.

A 12-ounce can contain 4.6% alcohol by volume, 12 grams of carbohydrates, and 143 calories. You’ll enjoy the beer paired with dishes, including hamburgers, chicken wings, tacos, and loaded nachos. Budweiser Supreme is available in Ohio, California, Washington D.C., New York, and Texas.

Budweiser Copper Lager

This was created with a chocolatey and creamy flavor that will have you coming for more sips. The delicious beer is made with hops, barley malts, yeast, water, and caramel malts. You’ll get a chocolate pudding flavor with hints of toffee, molasses, bourbon, and vanilla beans.

It’s one of the beers you’d absolutely enjoy with grilled meat, fried fish, and smoked sausages. A 12-ounce serving of the beer contains 195 calories, 2.9 grams of protein, and 15.9 grams of carbohydrates. Although discontinued in 2021, you might get lucky getting these beers in online stores.

Budweiser Chelada

The Budweiser Picante Chelada is a rich cocktail of beer, tomato juice, lime, salt, lime, Worcestershire sauce, and Tabasco. It comes in an orange-red color and gives a smooth fruity flavor with a spicy aftertaste. The Chelada is available only in cans of two sizes, 12-ounce and 16-ounce.

A 12-ounce serving of the cocktail contains 5% abv, 198 calories, 22.7 grams of carbohydrates, and 0.9 grams of fat. You’ll enjoy this brew with dishes such as shrimp Fajita, guacamole, seafood, Ceviche, Enchiladas, and Tamales.

Budweiser Black Crown

This is a Budweiser product that’s brewed as an American Red lager with prominent flavors of caramel malt, natural hops, and grains. It’s made with American-grown domestic hops, Budweiser’s yeast strain, and two-row caramel malt. The beer is available in cans and bottles of different sizes, including 12 and 16 ounces.

A 12-ounce Black Crown Lager contains 6% abv, 165 calories, zero grams of fat, two grams of protein, and 11 grams of carbohydrate. Ideal food pairings for this beer include spicy Asian dishes, Mexican meals, and several American dishes. You’ll get them for sale at your favorite liquor stores online or physically.

FAQs

Is Budweiser the same thing as Bud Light? No, however Bud Light is from the same brand that made Budweiser, and it’s usually advertised as the low-calorie version of the latter. What year was Budweiser Picante Chelada created? The Chelada was first launched in 2008 but was repackaged and relaunched in 2013. When did Anheuser Busch merge with InBev? Anheuser-Busch and InBev merged in 2008 to give the Anheuser-Busch InBev brewing company.

Alternatives and Comparisons

Although referred to as the King of Beers, Budweiser has had competition for decades. Some of the most popular comparisons are highlighted in the following headings.

These are American-owned brands that have dominated the alcoholic beverage industry for over a century. They’re high-quality beers with different flavors, textures, and packaging.

Although from the same company, these beers have separate markets with different varieties stemming from each. From Bud Light Lime to Bud Light Picante Chelada, there are several differences to note.

Wrapping Up

Budweiser is recognized globally as one of the best beers ever to exist. It’s of high drinkability and comes relatively cheap. With the revenue generated annually by this drink, there’s no stoppage to its increasing popularity and production of new varieties in the near future.