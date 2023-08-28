Best Breweries in Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, North Carolina, boasts a bustling brewing scene teeming with innovative craft breweries. From the ‘Tarheel State’ to your pint of beer, these local breweries promise an unforgettable frothy journey coupled with enchanting community stories.

Discover the enticing spectrum of beers Fayetteville has to offer, from eclectic IPAs to enticing imperial stouts. Familiarize yourself with Fayetteville’s iconic local beer scene further with our helpful guides on Best Porter Beer and Best Beer For Beginners.

Why we love these Breweries in Fayetteville, NC

The rich history of Fayetteville is famously associated with the Fort Bragg military installation, but another significant chapter unfolds in the craft brewery scene of its Cumberland County.

With homegrown microbreweries popping up across the city, Fayetteville has emerged as a foremost craft beer destination in North Carolina. Whether housed in historic buildings or presenting an outdoor seating experience, these breweries each promise a unique encounter.

The warm hospitality of the Fayetteville community, their impressive brewing techniques, and their dedication to crafting diverse, high-quality beers beckon beer lovers from near and far.

The breweries have put Fayetteville on the map, not just with their local beer offerings but also tantalizing food pairings, from innovative menus or local food trucks hosting feasts on street corners.

And, let’s not forget the annual craft beer festivals, like Frost Fest and Taco & Beer Festival, where every brewery in the Fayetteville area comes to showcase their delicious beer. With music, crafts, games, shows, amazing food, and hundreds of craft beers to choose from, it’s no wonder Fayetteville, NC, is fast becoming a go-to destination for beer lovers!

Fayetteville Breweries

Start your Fayetteville craft beer journey at Dirtbag Ales Brewery and Taproo, situated just outside Fayetteville city. This fan-favorite location offers an enticing craft beer selection with weekly schedules featuring farmer’s markets and live music, offering a wholesome community experience.

Dirtbag Ales Brewery is also kid and pet friendly with spaces for both to play and run around while sipping on a cold one. And when everyone’s hungry, Dirtbag and Napkins restaurant has you covered with a wide selection of popular food choices, like burgers, wings, wraps, and fried shrimp, to keep the hunger away!

It’s your one-stop brewery for relaxing with family and friends with great beer, food, and entertainment.

Location details

Website

Events

Address: 5435 Corporation Dr, Hope Mills, NC 28348

Phone: (910) 426-2537

Beer recommendation: Blood Orange Kolsch

A brainchild of former biology teachers, Bright Light Brewing Company is a nano-brewery specializing in IPAs and ales. The brewery offers a unique combination of friendly atmosphere, fantastic outdoor scenery, and local food trucks, making it the go-to local brewery for every beer enthusiast.

And, if you’re looking for a brewery to host a private business event, Bright Light Brewing provides an exclusive events room that boasts a spacious indoor and outdoor seating area, projector, a sound system, and other personal touches.

Location details

Website

Events

Address: 444 W Russell St, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Phone: (910) 339-0464

Beer recommendation: Strawberry Wheat Ale

Nestled in the heart of Fayetteville is the oldest brewery in town, the Huske Hardware House Restaurant. This brewpub, located in a historic building dating back to the early 20th century, offers a rich blend of history, hospitality, and high-quality brews.

Originally established as a hardware store in 1903 by Benjamin R. Huske, the building served Fayetteville for 67 years before transitioning into a restaurant and brewery in 1996.

Today, Huske Hardware House Restaurant is an iconic part of the downtown area. Its captivating history, coupled with its delicious pub-style cuisine and phenomenal line of craft beers, bring locals and visitors alike through its doors.

The brewery has an American-made, state-of-the-art, stainless steel 15-barrel brewing system, which produces craft beers that have garnered a loyal customer base and rave reviews.

Location details:

Website

Events

Address: 405 Hay St, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Phone: +(910) 437-9905

Beer recommendation: Light Brigade Blonde

Mash House Brewing Company, renowned for their high-quality beers and delicious food menu, stands as a monument in Fayetteville’s vibrant brewery scene. Characterized by a warm ambiance, the Mash House prides itself on delivering fresh food from local ingredients.

It has the largest food menu out of all the local breweries in Fayetteville, NC, with tender steaks, grilled salmon, Jambalaya, soups, salads, pasta dishes, and more to satisfy your tastebuds.

And if craft beer isn’t your tune, Mash House provides an extensive list of crafted cocktails and specialty wines to please everyone’s palate.

Location details

Website

Events: Private Dining

Address: 4150 Sycamore Dairy Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28303

Phone: (910) 867-9223

Beer recommendation: Patriot Pale Ale

Gaston Brewing Company sits at the heart of downtown Fayetteville treating beer connoisseurs to a delightful variety of craft beers, including the crowd favorite “Boondocker IPA”.

Combine that with a range of craft cocktails, food, and a family-friendly atmosphere, and you have a place worth revisiting again and again.

With weekly trivia nights to keep locals entertained and food trucks on the premises to feed the crowd, Gaston Brewing has become one of the go-to breweries for a relaxed pint with friends and family.

Location details

Website

Events: N/A

Address: 124 Hay St, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Phone: (910) 748-0580

Beer recommendation: Boondocker IPA

A new addition to Fayetteville’s craft breweries is Heckler Brewing Company. While other breweries offer comprehensive menus, Heckler remains focused on delivering iconic brews satisfying every beer lover’s palate with their 16 diverse brews on tap.

What makes Heckler Brewing Company different than other breweries in the Fayetteville area is the “Heckler Mug Club”, an exclusive membership that celebrates the art of drinking and heckling. With 3 membership packages offering everything from discounts on growlers to VIP tickets to events and annual membership parties, it pays to be a loyal member of this brewery.

Location details

Website

Events

Address: 5780 Ramsey St #103, Fayetteville, NC 28311

Phone: (910) 491-9349

Beer recommendation: Covert Peach Cream Ale

Top tip

Many of Fayetteville’s breweries often host special events such as farmers’ markets, music, and trivia nights, which provide an excellent opportunity to mingle with the local community. Make sure to check the event schedules of the breweries online before your visit to make your craft beer experience in Fayetteville more memorable and enjoyable.

FAQs

Which Fayetteville brewery offers live music events? Dirtbag Ales Brewery and Taproom schedule weekly live music performances, offering a complete community experience. Is there a brewery in downtown Fayetteville? Yes, the Huske Hardware House, Gaston Brewing Company, and several others are all located in downtown Fayetteville, NC. In addition to craft beers, which breweries serve food? Most breweries in Fayetteville offer food, with some hosting local food trucks and others offering fresh meals prepared from locally sourced ingredients. Huske Hardware House restaurant and Mash House Brewing Company excel in pairing their local beers with an eclectic food menu.

Related articles

Diversify your palette and embark on beer discoveries in some of the Best Breweries in Durham, Best Breweries in Greensboro, and Best Breweries in Winston Salem. Extend your beer love across North Carolina, and get to know what these brilliant cities offer to the craft beer industry.

Wrapping Up – Best Breweries in Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, North Carolina, takes pride in its burgeoning local brewery scene, which perfectly encapsulates the city’s love for community bonding, history, and great beer. The breweries, in their unique ways, provide not only an incredible beer adventure but also highlight the city’s commitment to local farming and sustainability, making Fayetteville an engaging destination for both beer enthusiasts and eco-conscious travelers.